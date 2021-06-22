Prep baseball: Bulldogs, Jaime bring the bats in sweep of Scarlets

Jesus Jaime heads towards home plate after his first of four home-runs against Des Moines East on Monday. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

DES MOINES — Jesus Jaime had to think for a moment after the Ottumwa Bulldogs swept the Des Moines East Scarlets 12-0 and 9-4 on Monday.

The reason for his contemplation? He needed a second to figure out which of his four home runs was his favorite in the Bulldogs' convincing sweep over their CIML Metro rivals.

"The third one," Jaime said with a laugh after pausing to contemplate which home run was his favorite of the evening.

"I definitely came out here and was having a lot of fun [Monday]."

Fun would be one way to describe Jaime's four-home-run night against the Scarlets. In what Jaime described as some of the most fun he's had on a baseball field ever, the senior tormented the Scarlets' pitching staff all night with four shots to right field.

Jaime would hit his first long-ball in the first inning of game one, sending the right fielder into a spin trying to track where the ball might land. It only took a few more seconds for the ball to head over the right field fence, giving Ottumwa an early 1-0 lead.

Jaime wouldn't bat until the fifth inning, but he wasted no time, smashing his second home-run to right on the first pitch of the at-bat. His second homer of the night would end up being a three-run shot, with the right fielder not even moving after Jaime made contact.

"You don't get a lot of four-home-run games," Ottumwa head coach John Jaeger said. "That's a pretty special night. He was seeing the ball well. And they obviously struggled to pitch around him."

Mitch Wood would lead off the seventh inning of game one with a walk, putting a man on for Jaime to do more damage on an already memorable night. But Jaime wanted another.

The Bulldogs' third baseman smashed his third opposite-field home-run of the game for two more RBIs in what would end up being an Ottumwa blowout victory.

Jaime would finish game one with three home-runs, six RBIs and three runs scored.

Jesus Jaime smiles after his second home-run against Des Moines East on Monday. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

For context, Jaime hit five home-runs total last season and had two already this season coming into Monday.

Tanner Schark pitched game two for Ottumwa, with the sophomore throwing a complete game with seven strikeouts while giving up four runs.

Schark had no answers to Jaime's performance against the Scarlets, hoping to find Jaime's secret for himself.

"I don't know what he eats, I don't what he drinks, I don't know what he does," Schark said. "Whatever he's doing I want to know."

Just like in game one, Jaime brought the boom in the top of the first in the nightcap. Wood would reach on an error, allowing Jaime to send a high fly-ball into the football stadium behind right field. It was his fourth home-run in his last four at-bats.

But the 2-0 lead wouldn't last, with East tallying a few runs in spurts throughout the game, even taking a 3-2 lead going into the top of the seventh. And that's when the rest of the Ottumwa bats came to life.

Jaeger said that Ottumwa is best when everyone in the lineup gives quality at bats and puts solid contact in play. The Bulldogs got what they were looking for in their final chance against East to secure the sweep.

Blaze Rominger's leadoff walk would begin what would end up being a seven-run top of the seventh for Ottumwa, with the Bulldogs batting throughout their order with five hits and lots of wild pitches from East.

The dagger to East came when Schark joined in on the home-run party, sending a deep three-run shot to right field, with a bat flip for good measure. After the explosion on offense, Schark would close out East in the bottom of the seventh to improve Ottumwa to 20-5 on the season.

"We're not slowing down at all," Schark said. "We want a one or two seed in state and wins like these keep adding up to where we're going to have a good shot to get there."

Jaime's historic night will grab most of the attention, but Jaeger said the seventh-inning rally showed how tough Ottumwa can be going forward for opposing pitching staffs. When its 1-9 and not just one bat on fire, the Bulldogs feel confident about where they can go.

Jaeger got another example of how potent his team's offense can be on Monday.

Jesus Jaime celebrates with teammates at home plate after hitting his third home-run against Des Moines East on Monday. Jaime hit four in the double-header. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

"We're at our best when everyone is hitting," Jaeger said. "For a while, we were relying on one or two bats and that's great for stretches but not who we want to be."

"The last inning, like we've done in the past, we have guys in the bottom of the order produce and start things for us. That's so valuable as we move forward."