Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albia, IA

Prep baseball: Blue Demons split with No. 9 EBF

By SCOTT JACKSON Courier senior sports writer
Posted by 
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149rqm_0abViDgi00

EDDYVILLE — The Albia High School baseball team made plenty of noise on Monday night at Ron Welsch Field.

Brad DeMoss, however, had news after the South Central Conference doubleheader that caused one more big eruption from his team. Albia bounced back quickly after suffering a 13-3 loss in a six-inning opener of a conference doubleheader at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, holding off the Rockets in game two for an emotional 5-3 win as Jaden Hugen coaxed a game-ending fly out to right off the bat of Tanner Ray with the bases loaded in the seventh.

In the process, Albia not only snapped a five-game conference losing streak, but knocked off a top-10 team in the process. EBF, now 15-5 on the season, debuted on Monday as the ninth-ranked team in Class 2A according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

"It's kind of funny. These guys never used to ride the bus home. Now, it's a packed bus," DeMoss said. "I don't think they'll believe that they just beat the ninth-ranked team in the state."

Albia (8-10, 4-8 SCC) came out firing in the second game after EBF scored five runs in the sixth inning to end the opening game on the 10-run mercy rule. Tein Thiravong made an impact on the game before even taking the mound in the nightcap, doubling off the fence in left field to drive in Nate Wynn with two outs, giving the Blue Demons a quick 1-0 lead.

"Knowing that Tein is throwing seems to relax the guys," DeMoss said. "When they relax, they just go out there and play. We need to have that kind of run support for all of our pitchers, not just for Tein."

EBF (15-5, 6-4 SCC) took a 2-1 lead into the second inning of the second game after a fielding error with two outs allowed Devin Jager and Thane Alexander to score. The Blue Demons came right back, scoring four runs in the second off Alexander as RBI singles by Logan DeBrouse and Eli Smith gave Thiravong and Blue Demons a 4-2 lead.

"I don't what it is about these boys. Most teams would have rolled over with how things we're going for us, but these boys are relentless," DeMoss said. "They've showed a lot of heart. They're buying into this program."

Albia added to their lead in the second game on one of the stranger plays of the season. Alexander got Smith to swing and miss at a third strike with two outs and Logan Heaton standing at second base, seemingly preventing Albia from being able to score in the fourth.

The Rockets headed off the field. Heaton and Smith, however, took off around the bases as the officials ruled that EBF catcher Zach Leonard had not secured the baseball on the third strike. Before the Rockets turned around, Heaton had scored to give Albia a 5-2 lead.

"I told both guys to go. They (EBF) were clearing the field because they thought they had a huge third out," DeMoss said. "We just took off and scored a run before they knew what was happening. There are a lot of momentum shifts that can happen at any point. That's what happens when you pay attention to the small details of the game."

EBF could not pull off a doubleheader sweep on their first night of the season as a ranked team. The Rockets played long ball on a windy night as Reilly Flaig, Leonard and Braxton Malloy all hammered home runs in the opener.

"We played really well in the first game. That's what we need to remember, because that's what we're capable of," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "We've been seeing a lot of good pitching lately. That's going to make us better in the long run. The pitching up and down the conference has been so much better this year."

Malloy improved to 3-0 on the mound for EBF in game one, ultimately throwing a complete game after helping kick off the closing five-run sixth for the Rockets with a three-run home run that cleared both the fence and a vehicle in left. The EBF junior bounced back quickly in the second inning after being struck with a hard liner in the leg off the bat of Garin Grinstead, retiring the next four batters to keep the Blue Demons from scoring first in game one.

"He didn't have his best stuff, but he did a great job of pitching with what he had," Hallgren said. "He was able to compete and gave us a chance to win. As a pitcher, sometimes you don't have your best stuff. Braxton proved he could still find a way to be successful."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
966
Followers
120
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eddyville, IA
Eddyville, IA
Sports
Albia, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Albia, IA
Albia, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebf#Baseball Team#Baseball Coach#Demons#Albia High School#Ebf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Sigourney, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Prep baseball: Washed away, Sigourney and Cardinal rained-out as offenses perform

SIGOURNEY — It was shaping up to become a tight battle down the stretch between the Sigourney Savages and Cardinal Comets on Thursday. But Mother Nature had other plans. With one out and the bases loaded for Cardinal in the top of the fourth inning, rain began to fall, with two lightning strikes to match, putting the game into a temporary delay. After the brief pause, officials met with both coaches at midfield and called it off, with Sigourney coaches and players waving goodbye to the Comets in the adjacent dugout.
Colorado Statenorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

State 4A baseball: Ponderosa splits with Holy Family, wins state title

PUEBLO -- Ponderosa High School captured the state 4A baseball title the hard way June 26. The Mustangs topped Holy Family 11-2 in the second game of a championship doubleheader at Colorado State University-Pueblo. It seemed like every time the Tigers rallied, the Mustangs had an answer. Izaak Siefken led...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Prep baseball roundup: St. Pius, Academy reach 4A final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The damage was done early for St. Pius. But not necessarily by St. Pius. No. 5 seed Artesia had to endure an unhealthy measure of self-implosion in the early innings Thursday morning, the Bulldogs fell into a hole from which there was no return, and the top-seeded Sartans cruised past visiting Artesia 11-1 in six innings in the semifinals.
Litchfield, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Blues split a pair of weekend games

The Litchfield Blues picked up a big win on the road against one of the top teams in the North Star League Friday, beating the Hutchinson Huskies 3-1. Jack Ramthun scattered six hits for the complete-game victory. He struck out one and walked one in helping the Blues earn their fifth league win of the season.
Kenmore, NYkentonbee.com

Ken East baseball splits in sectional week

The Bulldogs were on the verge of a sectional title berth, but they ran into a buzz saw. Kenmore East baseball was able to win its Section VI Class A2 quarterfinal matchup with Pioneer, as the No. 4-seeded Bulldogs downed the No. 5 Panthers, 2-0. It was a classic pitcher’s duel, as Ken East’s Nate Bova and Pioneer’s Bryce Hediger […]
Logan, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep baseball: Logan's Maynard leads All-Cardinal team

Sophomore Dawson Maynard, who helped Logan capture the Class AA state championship last week at Appalachian Power Park, has been selected as the Cardinal Conference Player of the Year in baseball. Maynard, a pitcher, infielder and catcher, went 5-0 on the mound this season with a 1.24 earned run average...
Danvers, MADaily Item

St. John’s Prep baseball wins Division 1 North title

DANVERS — Behind a pair of clutch home runs and a gutsy pitching performance, the No. 4 St. John’s Prep baseball team added another piece of hardware to its trophy case after taking down No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury 4-2 to win the Division 1 North title Monday afternoon at Pete Frates Field.
Bussey, IAOttumwa Courier

Prep baseball: Sabers surge past Mohawks

BUSSEY – It may not have been a seven-run deficit. It may not have featured an 11-run inning. Still, Thursday afternoon's Bluegrass Conference win over Moravia was sweet revenge for the Twin Cedars baseball team. Just over three weeks after seeing a 7-0 lead disappear in an instant in an 11-7 loss to the Mohawks at Fenton Field, the Sabers overcame a four-run deficit gradually turning the momentum around after a rough start to earn a 9-4 win in the first of two Bluegrass triumphs for the boys from Bussey.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Shuts Down EBF, Baseball Falls To The Rockets

The Knoxville Softball Squad got a matter of sweet revenge Friday night against class 3A #8 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3-0 on a two hit gem by Ashlyn Finarty, limiting the #5 hitting team in class 3A heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers got on the board in the bottom of the 1st with another Brittany Bacorn bomb to left field to go up 1-0. That lead held until the 5th when the Panthers shut the door on the Rockets on a Ciara Heffron hit.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic losing streak hits 7

ATLANTIC – The highlight of the night for Atlantic’s baseball team against Harlan happened before the first official pitch. There was an honorary first pitch thrown, and by a special teammate. Steele McLaren was seriously injured in an accident last fall and was hospitalized for several months. He returned home...
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Junction City Blues split at home with Hutchinson

The Junction City Blues, Junction City’s 16U summer baseball team, split at Rathert Field versus Hutchinson with a 17-1 blowout win in game one and a close 6-5 loss in game two. The split moves the Blues’ record to 9-5 so far this season. . In game one, a monster...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Baseball: Lakers Split Pair; GV Sweeps Greysox

MITCHELL — Evan Serck went 5-for-5 in the opening game, helping spark the Yankton Lakers to a doubleheader split with Mitchell in youth basketball action on Thursday. Serck also drove in three runs as the Lakers downed Mitchell 8-5 in the opener. Owen Wishon had a pair of hits. Easton...
Albia, IAAlbia Newspapers

Albia boys split with EBF 3-13, 5-3 on the week

The Albia varsity baseball team had a good week overall last week, going 3-2, splitting with SCC second place Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, beating Keokuk and splitting with Van Buren. The Blue Demons move to 10-11 on the season and 5-7 in conference play. Last Tuesday against EBF (7-4, 16-5), the Blue Demons...
Pleasantville, IAkniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball Sweeps, Baseball Splits With Ogden

Pleasantville’s softball squad swept Ogden in their final doubleheader of the season, while the baseball team split their doubleheader with the Bulldogs. The Trojans’ softball squad swept Ogden to finish out the regular season, taking game one 18-5 and game two 10-0. Game one had a three-hit, five-RBI night from Amber McKinney, which included a double. Pleasantville also took advantage of eight Bulldog errors. Game two was a shutout performance from freshman Carly Cox inside the circle. Malorie McKinney, Hannah Gibson, and Faith Vanderhart each had two hits and two RBIs on the night. Pleasantville finishes the regular season with a 17-19 record. Coach Jan Haugen states that he has had a bunch of young players step up this season.
kilj.com

Prep Baseball: Mediapolis Rolls, W-MU Falls, Other Finals

Mediapolis stayed hot scoring four runs in the 3rd and 6th innings as they rolled past Louisa-Muscatine 10-0 last night. Tyler Samuel and Jaxon Brooks combined to limit Louisa-Muscatine to just two hits over six innings as Mediapolis dominated at the plate and in the field. Josh Darbyshire led the...
Moscow, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Area roundup: Blue Devils, Zephyrs split Legion doubleheader

MOSCOW — Brayden Turcott delivered a seventh-inning double and went 2-for-4 at the plate in Game 2 as the Camas Prairie Zephyrs rallied late to rebound from a Game 1 loss to the Moscow Blue Devils on Tuesday, winning 7-5 at the Moscow School District Community Playfields. The Blue Devils...

Comments / 0

Community Policy