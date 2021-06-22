Prep baseball: Blue Demons split with No. 9 EBF

EDDYVILLE — The Albia High School baseball team made plenty of noise on Monday night at Ron Welsch Field.

Brad DeMoss, however, had news after the South Central Conference doubleheader that caused one more big eruption from his team. Albia bounced back quickly after suffering a 13-3 loss in a six-inning opener of a conference doubleheader at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, holding off the Rockets in game two for an emotional 5-3 win as Jaden Hugen coaxed a game-ending fly out to right off the bat of Tanner Ray with the bases loaded in the seventh.

In the process, Albia not only snapped a five-game conference losing streak, but knocked off a top-10 team in the process. EBF, now 15-5 on the season, debuted on Monday as the ninth-ranked team in Class 2A according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

"It's kind of funny. These guys never used to ride the bus home. Now, it's a packed bus," DeMoss said. "I don't think they'll believe that they just beat the ninth-ranked team in the state."

Albia (8-10, 4-8 SCC) came out firing in the second game after EBF scored five runs in the sixth inning to end the opening game on the 10-run mercy rule. Tein Thiravong made an impact on the game before even taking the mound in the nightcap, doubling off the fence in left field to drive in Nate Wynn with two outs, giving the Blue Demons a quick 1-0 lead.

"Knowing that Tein is throwing seems to relax the guys," DeMoss said. "When they relax, they just go out there and play. We need to have that kind of run support for all of our pitchers, not just for Tein."

EBF (15-5, 6-4 SCC) took a 2-1 lead into the second inning of the second game after a fielding error with two outs allowed Devin Jager and Thane Alexander to score. The Blue Demons came right back, scoring four runs in the second off Alexander as RBI singles by Logan DeBrouse and Eli Smith gave Thiravong and Blue Demons a 4-2 lead.

"I don't what it is about these boys. Most teams would have rolled over with how things we're going for us, but these boys are relentless," DeMoss said. "They've showed a lot of heart. They're buying into this program."

Albia added to their lead in the second game on one of the stranger plays of the season. Alexander got Smith to swing and miss at a third strike with two outs and Logan Heaton standing at second base, seemingly preventing Albia from being able to score in the fourth.

The Rockets headed off the field. Heaton and Smith, however, took off around the bases as the officials ruled that EBF catcher Zach Leonard had not secured the baseball on the third strike. Before the Rockets turned around, Heaton had scored to give Albia a 5-2 lead.

"I told both guys to go. They (EBF) were clearing the field because they thought they had a huge third out," DeMoss said. "We just took off and scored a run before they knew what was happening. There are a lot of momentum shifts that can happen at any point. That's what happens when you pay attention to the small details of the game."

EBF could not pull off a doubleheader sweep on their first night of the season as a ranked team. The Rockets played long ball on a windy night as Reilly Flaig, Leonard and Braxton Malloy all hammered home runs in the opener.

"We played really well in the first game. That's what we need to remember, because that's what we're capable of," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "We've been seeing a lot of good pitching lately. That's going to make us better in the long run. The pitching up and down the conference has been so much better this year."

Malloy improved to 3-0 on the mound for EBF in game one, ultimately throwing a complete game after helping kick off the closing five-run sixth for the Rockets with a three-run home run that cleared both the fence and a vehicle in left. The EBF junior bounced back quickly in the second inning after being struck with a hard liner in the leg off the bat of Garin Grinstead, retiring the next four batters to keep the Blue Demons from scoring first in game one.

"He didn't have his best stuff, but he did a great job of pitching with what he had," Hallgren said. "He was able to compete and gave us a chance to win. As a pitcher, sometimes you don't have your best stuff. Braxton proved he could still find a way to be successful."