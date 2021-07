CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer was shot and a man is dead after officers responded to reports of vehicle burglaries in Flour Bluff. Officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Blue Jay at 3 a.m. for reports of a person burglarizing vehicles in the neighborhood, officials said. Another call came in around 3:17 a.m. from the 900 block of Quetzal saying that a person was in their yard, looking into their residence.