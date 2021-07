For Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros, the fight is on when the count gets to two strikes. There is nothing complicated about their success, either. "You got to have pride,” manager Dusty Baker said. “You got to have pride in it, like when you were a kid playing strikeout with your little brother. They say strikeouts aren’t important, but you see how many games that we won just by putting the ball in play.”