Decatur, IL

LETTER: Decatur school board is not transparent

Herald & Review
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is good for the goose is good for the gander. Since April 2021, Concerned Community Citizens have pleaded with the Decatur School District #61 Board of Education to place assistant superintendent Jeff Dase as interim superintendent. A move that has been practiced since 1927. At the June 8, 2021, BOE meeting, the BOE voted to place a past school teacher in the position of interim superintendent. Until Tuesday, june 8, there had not been a rebuttal from the community.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Conflict Of Interest#Decatur School Board#Boe#Macarthur High School
