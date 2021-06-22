LETTER: Decatur school board is not transparent

What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Since April 2021, Concerned Community Citizens have pleaded with the Decatur School District #61 Board of Education to place assistant superintendent Jeff Dase as interim superintendent. A move that has been practiced since 1927. At the June 8, 2021, BOE meeting, the BOE voted to place a past school teacher in the position of interim superintendent. Until Tuesday, june 8, there had not been a rebuttal from the community.