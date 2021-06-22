You should really consider a pre-built gaming PC on Prime Day — these deals tell you why
Prebuilt PCs are not always the way to go. The enthusiasts out there are scoffing at "not always," but the truth is it's not so bad these days to go that direction. Graphics cards have been in a rut for a couple years now. Supply and demand just isn't catching up, and other prices are suffering as a result as well. Where once it was a no-brainer building your own PC because the individual parts were so much cheaper, that's not always the case now.www.windowscentral.com