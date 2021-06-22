Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Ava Phillippe & Boyfriend ‘Totally’ Look Like Her Parents ‘Reese & Ryan’ In Cute New Selfie

By Sarah Jones
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ava Phillippe and her hunky boyfriend are the spitting image of the beauty’s doppelgänger parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in a new Instagram snap!. Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava Phillippe threw fans for a loop when she shared a jaw-dropping Instagram snapshot on June 21. The 21-year-old caused Instagram followers stop and take a double look after she posted a photo with boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Ava and Owen looked like the doppelgängers of the blonde beauty’s parents — Reese, 45, and Ryan Phillippe, 46.

hollywoodlife.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Toth
Person
Ryan
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Ava Phillippe
Person
Ryan Phillippe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfie#Emoji#Reesewitherspoon#Instagram A#Legally Blonde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Malibu, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Has A Girls’ Day With Daughter Violet, 15, At The Nail Salon — Photos

Jennifer Garner spent some quality time with Violet, her eldest child with ex Ben Affleck, at a nail salon after dropping off son Samuel, 9, at swim practice. Jennifer Garner never takes time spent with her kids for granted. The 49-year-old actress was on mom duty on Tuesday (June 29) when she was photographed out and about in Brentwood, Ca. with two of her three children she shares with ex Ben Affleck: daughter Violet Anne, 15, and son Samuel Garner, 9. Jennifer was first seen dropping Samuel off at swim practice, according to The Daily Mail, before she headed to a nearby nail salon with Violet for a special girls’ day.
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Alex Rodriguez Hosts ‘Family’ Dinner With Daughters Amid J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Romance: Photo

Alex Rodriguez is bonding with family following his split from J.Lo. See the pic!. Alex Rodriguez is spending time with family months after ending his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The former baseball player, 45, shared a new photo on Instagram of the ultimate summer activity: enjoying an outdoor meal with loved ones, including his two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Extremely Daring Crochet Top Held Together By Small Buckle — Photo

Enjoying some of the many pleasures that Paris has to offer, Kendall Jenner strolled the City of Light, wearing a tiny, sexy crochet top. Kendall Jenner, 25, enjoyed a night out in Paris on Tuesday June 29, where she wore a bold black crochet top. The sexy top showed off plenty of skin and looked like it was only held closed by a tiny buckle clasping at the center. Besides the revealing top, Kendall sported a flowing pair of baggy white flares, black heels, and a black face mask. The model also accessorized with a pair of simple gold earrings.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jason Sudeikis Is All Smiles While Hanging With His Kids In NYC After Going Public With Keeley Hazell

Actor Jason Sudeikis has been spotted out and about with his kids Otis and Daisy, amid his new romance with British model Keeley Hazell. Jason Sudeikis, 45, was all smiles while out and about in New York City with his kids Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4, whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde — see all the pics here. The June 30 outing came just days after it was confirmed he and British model Keeley Hazell, 34, were an item. In the snaps, he rocked a mustard yellow sweater with brown shorts and multicolored trainers. The Horrible Bosses star also donned a blue bucket hat and an apple watch on his wrist, while appearing to prepare for a road trip with his two mini-me’s.
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 1, Looks So Big As He Goes Toy Shopping With Mom Ammika — Video

Ammika Harris shared an adorable video to social media of 1-year-old Aeko eagerly picking out toys to buy during an exciting mother-son shopping day. Chris Brown, 32, and Ammika Harris‘ baby boy Aeko Catori Brown, 19 months, is growing up way too fast. In her latest social media post, Ammika, 28, shared a cute video of her son rummaging through some toys in a store as the mother-son pairing spent a fun day together shopping. Aeko picked out a couple toys that were for his liking and brought them over to the German model, who was recording the adorable adventure with her son on her phone.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Bugs Out Over Daughter Amelia Hamlin’s Romance With Scott Disick

‘WTF!’, Lisa Rinna exclaimed after finding out about 20-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin’s hot new romance with Scott Disick, 37. Amelia Hamlin, 20, and Scott Disick‘s surprising romance was finally revealed during the June 30 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and everyone had pretty strong feelings about it. Especially because at 37 years old, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex is almost twice Amelia’s age.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Mady Gosselin, 20, Hangs With Her Friends & Shows Off Short Hair In Rare Instagram Photo

In a rare Instagram photo of herself, Mady Gosselin looks happy while hanging out with two of her gal pals in Rochester. Mady Gosselin, 20, is fairly private when it comes to sharing photos on Instagram, but on June 28, she posted a rare shot of herself. In the pic, Mady is sandwiched between two of her friends. She’s wearing a Syracuse University sweatshirt with a denim jacket on top, along with minimal makeup. Her hair is styled in a short bob and parted down the center, with bangs framing her forehead. “Missing them and this a little bit too much to be cool about it.” The photos were taken in Rochester, New York.
YogaPosted by
HollywoodLife

Emily Ratajkowski Slays In Daisy Dukes While Cradling Son, 3 Months, In NYC — Photo

Just three and a half months after giving birth, Emily Ratajkowski is already back in her daisy dukes! She looked summer chic and casual while out and about on June 28. Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, were photographed out in New York City on June 28. Emily looked cool and comfortable in a pair of daisy dukes, which she paired with a white t-shirt, white sneakers, and a red baseball cap. She also wore sunglasses to combat the sunny New York City day. The model held tight to her newborn son, Sylvester, who she held in her arms as she headed to the car.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Why Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Aren’t ‘Rushing’ To Get Engaged This Second Time Around

Are those wedding bells we hear? While Jennifer Lopez is totally ‘prepared’ to marry Ben Affleck, she’s not ‘rushing’ an engagement. Jennifer Lopez, 51, is “excited” for her future with Ben Affleck, 48. Now that their rekindled romance is burning “hot and heavy”, fans are clamoring for them to get engaged again. And much to our delight, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Jen would accept a proposal from Ben. However, she wants it to happen “naturally”.
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Hollis Dorsey: Everything To Know About ‘Glee’ Star’s Kid

Josey Hollis Dorsey’s claim to fame is a heartbreaking one, as he first gained a lot of notoriety after his mom, Naya Rivera, died saving him. Josey Hollis Dorsey is best known as Glee star Naya Rivera and actor Ryan Dorsey‘s only child together. He turns six years old in September 2021, and he has certainly grown a lot since Naya’s tragic passing in July 2020. Even though he hasn’t lived a lot of life yet, he’s experienced a lot of sorrow at such a young age. Especially given the fact that he was the last person to ever see his mother alive. Find out more about him here.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
HollywoodLife

Tory Vagasy: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Singer Who Is A TikTok Star

The ‘AGT’ competition is heating up, and Tory Vagasy will be taking the stage during the June 29 auditions. This young singer is destined for very big things!. America’s Got Talent will be welcoming singer Tory Vagasy to the season 16 stage on June 29. This 20-year-old singer will be performing in front of the judges in hopes that this will be her big break. She’s got an amazing voice, so Tory is an audition standout to keep your eye on.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ariana Grande Kisses Husband Dalton Gomez In Rare PDA Video For Her Birthday — Watch

While celebrating her 28th birthday over the weekend, Ariana Grande shared a sweet, intimate moment with boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, and posted the video to Instagram. Ariana Grande turned 28 years old on June 26, and of course, her hubby, Dalton Gomez, was by her side to celebrate. On June 27, Ariana shared a short clip to her Instagram Story of herself and Datlon kissing. In the video, she has one arm wrapped around his neck as she turns around to lean in for a smooch, while Dalton is playing with a slinky in the background. Ariana has mostly kept her relationship with Dalton off of social media, so this was a rare showing of PDA for the pair.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Madisson Breaks Down In Tears Due To Anxiety Over Ish Leaving The Island

With Ish leaving the island to go take care of business, Madisson struggles with anxiety and opens up about it to Kelsey in this ‘Siesta Key’ sneak peek. Madisson Hausburg will deal with some intense personal struggles on the June 30 episode of Siesta Key. In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek from the episode, she has a heart-to-heart with her BFF, Kelsey Owens, about dealing with anxiety and depression. This time, the anxiety is brought on by Madisson’s fiance, Ish Soto, having to leave the group’s vacation to a private island in order to get some work done back in Los Angeles.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams, 56, Heads To Work In Short Shorts After Hanging With Ray J In NYC

Wendy Williams took a stroll to her talk show studio in NYC on June 29, just days after she enjoyed a fun weekend outing with BFF Ray J in the Big Apple. Wendy Williams is back on her work grind after spending a fun weekend with her bestie Ray J. The 56-year-old talk show host was seen heading to work at her The Wendy Williams Show studio in New York City on the morning of Tuesday, June 29. Wendy dressed appropriately for the incoming heat wave on the East Coast with Daisy Dukes shorts, though she also wore a light black sweatshirt. She finished off her look with a black mask and white sneakers, which matched her heavy white purse.
Weight LossPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sherri Shepherd Loses ‘Even More Lbs.’ After Previously Dropping 20 Pounds: See Before & After Photos

Sherri Shephard reflected on losing ‘even more’ weight after shedding 20 lbs. See the new pics. Sherri Shepherd said she has lost “even more” weight after dropping 20 pounds in a reflective new Instagram post shared on June 29. The former host of The View, 54, reflected on her weight loss journey that began eight months ago — and revealed that those pounds weren’t the only things shed in an effort to better her life, including people who simply weren’t good for her. “Peace makes the weight fall off,” Sherri mused.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams & Ray J Link Arms While Out & About After He Treats Her To Lunch In NYC — Photos

How YOU doing, Wendy Williams? A day after her ‘little brother’ Ray J treated her to lunch, the two reunited for another lovely day in the Big Apple. “Guess who’s treating me to brunch?” Wendy Williams captioned a June 26 Instagram photo of her sitting in the back seat with a masked mystery man. Wendy, 56, gave a few more hints to the identity of her lunch date: “He’s very cute [and] very married. I’m close to his family [and] he is my little brother.” Give up? It’s none other than Ray J! The 40-year-old rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star (and husband to Princess Love) met up with Wendy on Saturday, and it seems they had such a fun time together because they were spotted hanging out again the following day.
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Beats Boyfriend Jonathan Owens In Romantic Rope Challenge — Watch

Jonathan Owens thought he might be able to beat girlfriend Simone Biles in a rope challenge, but he was no match for the Olympics gold medalist. Not so fast! NFL player Jonathan Owens, 25, challenged girlfriend Simone Biles, 24, to a friendly rope challenge in exchange for a 30-minute foot massage, but she had no interest in giving his feet a rubdown. In fact, she bugged out over the idea of it and suggested they wager $50 instead. Then, she quickly scaled the rope in 10 seconds and left him in the dust.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 2, Rubs Mom’s Bare Baby Bump In Sweet Maternity Shoot Photo

Cardi B and Offset’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture made an adorable appearance in the pregnant rapper’s maternity photoshoot on June 28. Kulture Ciara Cephus cannot wait to meet her baby sibling! Cardi B‘s 2-year-old daughter with Offset stole the show in the pregnant rapper’s maternity photoshoot that was shared to Instagram on Monday, June 28. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo wore matching outfits as Kulture gently rested her hand on Cardi’s pregnant belly. In her caption, Cardi gushed over the bond that her two children will share and how it will be similar to her relationship with sister Hennessy Carolina. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny 😩,” Cardi wrote. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”