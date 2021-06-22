Ava Phillippe & Boyfriend ‘Totally’ Look Like Her Parents ‘Reese & Ryan’ In Cute New Selfie

Actor Jason Sudeikis has been spotted out and about with his kids Otis and Daisy, amid his new romance with British model Keeley Hazell. Jason Sudeikis, 45, was all smiles while out and about in New York City with his kids Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4, whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde — see all the pics here. The June 30 outing came just days after it was confirmed he and British model Keeley Hazell, 34, were an item. In the snaps, he rocked a mustard yellow sweater with brown shorts and multicolored trainers. The Horrible Bosses star also donned a blue bucket hat and an apple watch on his wrist, while appearing to prepare for a road trip with his two mini-me’s.