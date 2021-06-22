Ava Phillippe & Boyfriend ‘Totally’ Look Like Her Parents ‘Reese & Ryan’ In Cute New Selfie
Ava Phillippe and her hunky boyfriend are the spitting image of the beauty’s doppelgänger parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in a new Instagram snap!. Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava Phillippe threw fans for a loop when she shared a jaw-dropping Instagram snapshot on June 21. The 21-year-old caused Instagram followers stop and take a double look after she posted a photo with boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Ava and Owen looked like the doppelgängers of the blonde beauty’s parents — Reese, 45, and Ryan Phillippe, 46.hollywoodlife.com