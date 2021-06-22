Cancel
Internet

Live Audio Rooms and Podcasts on Facebook

By Lenise Ligon
WALA-TV FOX10
 17 days ago

Facebook wants your voice. The social media company has officially jumped into the audio world with the rollout of Live Audio Rooms and podcasts. Facebook first talked about its Spotify, and Clubhouse competitor in April. The rooms are first being made available to select groups and public figures; like Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson who will have a room that focuses on training someone's mind like an elite athlete. Users can listen and join the conversations they're interested in. The links will be in Facebook's news feed and notifications.

Russell Wilson
Technologyracer.com

Pikes Peak to stream live on YouTube, Facebook

For the second straight year, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be streamed live, with “Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1” available free via the Mobil 1 Facebook page and YouTube channel. The broadcast will begin on Sunday, June 27 at 7 a.m., and conclude at 2 p.m. MDT.
InternetTechCrunch

Facebook’s newsletter platform Bulletin is now live

Bulletin is built on a separate platform from Facebook — on its website, the FAQ states that this is to “enable creators to grow their audience in ways that are not exclusively dependent on the Facebook platform.” You don’t need a Facebook account to subscribe to a newsletter, but Bulletin relies on Facebook’s infrastructure, including the use of Facebook Pay to purchase premium subscriptions and join subscriber-only groups and live audio rooms.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Jared Gutstadt of Audio Up on the New Podcasting Revolution: 'We're Making Movies for Your Ears'

Jared Gutstadt already established enough entrepreneurial chops for one lifetime by founding the highly successful Jingle Punks, a company that provides original music for ads, TV, film and videogames, back in 2008, at which time he developed the whimsical persona of “Jingle Jared.” After selling that firm in 2005, he bode his time for five years before coming back last year as the CEO-founder of Audio Up, a production team that focuses largely on narrative audio podcasts built around original song scores instead of licensing existing music.
InternetComputerworld

A Clubhouse for the office? Slack unveils ‘Huddles’ audio chat rooms

As businesses eye a return to the office, many are settling on a mixed approach to remote and in-office work. For those outside of the workplace, this creates challenges in re-creating serendipitous and ad-hoc interactions — the digital equivalent of a tap on a colleague’s shoulder, or watercooler chat. With...
Internetlawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: Coordinating Inauthentic Behavior With Facebook’s Head of Security Policy

This week on Arbiters of Truth, our podcast on our online information ecosystem, Evelyn Douek and Quinta Jurecic bring you an episode they’ve wanted to record for a while: a conversation with Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of security policy at Facebook. He runs the corner of Facebook that focuses on identifying and tackling threats aimed at the platform, including information operations.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Facebook May Soon Add Reels and Rooms to the Stories Panel

Facebook has come a long way since its days of only hosting personal profiles and pages. Now, you can watch videos and livestreams, have audio and video chats with your friends, sell things in the Marketplace, and more. The downside to having so much functionality in one app is that...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Ultimate Audio Bang podcast: our favourite heroes in shooters

Now that we're over the E3 hump, Imogen and I thought we'd catch a break on this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang. But no, the online shooters simply do not stop reloading. PUBG dropped a new map on its test servers, Warzone fixed its murder door, and Valorant's new agent sounds very overpowered.
Larkspur, CAmarinmommies.com

Storytime with Ms. Teresa on Facebook Live!

We know you've missed coming into the Library for Storytime. So, we've gone virtual! Join Ms. Teresa of the Larkspur Library on Facebook Live for Storytime! Wednesday and Fridays at 10:30 on the Library's Facebook Page we'll be going live. Singalong and listen to some wonderful stories!
mymotherlode.com

Audio

Welcome to Mother Lode Views. This is a weekly, 30-minute program created by the KVML newsroom discussing ‘hot topics’ in the Mother Lode. We’ve got the people that are “in the know” discussing topics that affect all our lives here in the Mother Lode. So listen in and hear it from the horse’s mouth! We’ve also created an archive for you so if you’ve missed the last couple of editions, just click on the links below.
Internetca.gov

Facebook Live: Functional and Beautiful: Plants of Many Uses

We're live! Join us Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. and once a month at 2 p.m. in Spanish for fun, short science spiels as we share a little about who and what make our parks home. Tune in, start a watch party, and have fun learning about our awesome parks. Every session will include a live Q & A about what we share.
Cell PhonesWALA-TV FOX10

S'More, New Anti-Superficial Dating App

A new dating app is looking to give you some more options when it comes to looking for love. It's called S'More. Founder and CEO Adam Cohen-Aslatei describes the app as the world's first anti-superficial dating app that puts character and personality first. The term S'More, referring to daters looking...
BusinessSFGate

Netflix Hires First Head of Podcasts: Former Apple and NPR Exec N'Jeri Eaton

Netflix hired N’Jeri Eaton, previously head of content for Apple Podcasts, to lead podcasting for the streaming giant’s marketing division. Eaton is joining Netflix as director of podcast programming, according to a spokesperson. She will be part of the company’s editorial and publishing team, which will be headed by Michelle Lee, former editor in chief of Allure who is joining the company this month. Lee reports to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, the marketing veteran whose past stints include Apple Music, Endeavor and Uber hired by the company a year ago.
Computersrekkerd.org

Ginger Audio Giveaway: Win GroundControl Caster and Room for Mac

Ginger Audio has recently launched its GroundControl virtual audio driver software for Mac. Besides the free Cube application, two commercial products are on offer. GroundControl Caster is designed to route and mix audio for live streams. It allows you to combine audio from your microphone, input devices, and application sources, and mix them together for your stream. Caster works with up to 8 application source inputs, up to 3 physical audio inputs, and up to 8 configurable virtual drivers.
Cell Phonesalabamanews.net

What the Tech? App of the Day: TV Guide

Since cutting satellite, I think everyone in my family has struggled with the interface of the TV listings on YouTube TV. It shows only about 6 channels or networks and only about 2 hours of what’s coming up next. Since there are no channel numbers and you want to switch...

