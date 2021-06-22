Live Audio Rooms and Podcasts on Facebook

Facebook wants your voice. The social media company has officially jumped into the audio world with the rollout of Live Audio Rooms and podcasts. Facebook first talked about its Spotify, and Clubhouse competitor in April. The rooms are first being made available to select groups and public figures; like Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson who will have a room that focuses on training someone's mind like an elite athlete. Users can listen and join the conversations they're interested in. The links will be in Facebook's news feed and notifications.