Cape Cod Baseball League roundup: Bourne’s 14-hit day leads it past Brewster for 2nd win

Where Bourne’s first win, 3-0 against Hyannis on Sunday, leaned on pitching to hold off opposing bats for the shutout, its successes Monday came from the batter’s box. Eight different Braves recorded a hit Monday as Bourne (2-0) beat Brewster (0-1-1) 9-1 on the road to become the only team on the Cape with two wins in a young season. A trio of Braves — Virginia Tech’s Tanner Schobel, UCONN’s Reggie Crawford and Quinnipiac’s Colton Bender — had multi-hit games, reaching base on a hit four, three and two times, respectively.