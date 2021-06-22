DC's Legends of Tomorrow Stressed Western Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Stressed Western", the eighth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, June 27. After Sunday's "Back to the Finale: Part II", Sara Lance has been reunited with the rest of the Legends and while she's not exactly the same Sara who was kidnapped in the Season 5 finale -- it's since been revealed that Sara died and was brought back as a clone/alien hybrid -- she's still Sara and ready to get back to work. Work means dealing with an alien on the loose in the Old West which will bring the Legends into contact with Arrow's David Ramsey who is definitely not playing John Diggle this time.comicbook.com