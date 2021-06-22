DC's Legends of Tomorrow Stressed Western Photos Released

Last week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends are told that Sara (Caity Lotz) is dead, sending everyone into their own grief while on an alien planet Sara discovers that she did indeed die and that Bishop has cloned her. This week, Sara wants answers from Bishop and what he's really trying to do with her while the Legends stage their craziest plan to date. That plan? They're going to head back in time to the Season 5 finale to prevent Sara from being kidnapped in the first place. But messing with aliens and the timeline has some very specific challenges and this is the Legends so anything and everything might just go wrong.