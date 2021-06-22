Cancel
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Stressed Western Photos Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "Stressed Western", the eighth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, June 27. After Sunday's "Back to the Finale: Part II", Sara Lance has been reunited with the rest of the Legends and while she's not exactly the same Sara who was kidnapped in the Season 5 finale -- it's since been revealed that Sara died and was brought back as a clone/alien hybrid -- she's still Sara and ready to get back to work. Work means dealing with an alien on the loose in the Old West which will bring the Legends into contact with Arrow's David Ramsey who is definitely not playing John Diggle this time.

comicbook.com
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Back to the Finale: Part 2"

Last week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends are told that Sara (Caity Lotz) is dead, sending everyone into their own grief while on an alien planet Sara discovers that she did indeed die and that Bishop has cloned her. This week, Sara wants answers from Bishop and what he's really trying to do with her while the Legends stage their craziest plan to date. That plan? They're going to head back in time to the Season 5 finale to prevent Sara from being kidnapped in the first place. But messing with aliens and the timeline has some very specific challenges and this is the Legends so anything and everything might just go wrong.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Together again?

As we prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 8, there is clearly one thing that stands as the top story: The gang’s back together! For most of the season Sara has been a part from the rest of the Legends and while there are understandable reasons for it, it’s still been polarizing. The group dynamic is a huge part of this show and suffice it to say, it’s a relief to have everyone back together in one spot again.
Legends Of Tomorrow Fans Are Feeling All The Feels After Caity Lotz's Big Sara Episode

Spoilers ahead for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 7 “Back to the Finale: Part II.”. The latest episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was a long time coming for many fans, especially those who adore “Avalance.” Since the shocking ending of the Season 5 finale, in which Sara (Caity Lotz) was abducted by aliens, the Legends have been trying everything they can to get their fearless leader back. Luckily, the time finally came, and fans couldn’t be happier!
Legends Of Tomorrow serves up a dumpster full of love fireworks

Before we do anything else, there’s one thing we should get out of the way. If you’ve been holding in a squeal of joy, go ahead and release it on three. Sara Lance has died a lot, and death has trailed her even when her pulse hasn’t been an area of concern. Friends have died. Family members have died. (Like quite a few Arrowverse viewers, Nate seems confused about exactly which Lance family members are alive and well in this timeline.*) She’s killed and chosen not to; she’s fought to save people and grieved when she realized she couldn’t. And she was a death witch for a minute.
Sara Lance Has New Powers in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.08 Promo

Sara Lance Has New Powers in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.08 Promo. From the upcoming eighth episode of Legends of Tomorrow season 6, here’s a brand new promo. Finally, the Legends are back together after saving their captain, Sara Lance, from the aliens. But it appears that the time spent with her kidnappers has changed White Canary, who showcases some new powers as she seems to be bulletproof now. The next installment will bring the team back to the old West, where there will be plenty of occasions to test Sara’s new powers.
Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E08 Preview: Back in the Saddle Again

Now that the gang's back together, what better time to have a posse to head back to the Old West with to help track another alien. That's exactly where The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow find themselves this Sunday night, so who better guiding them than Arrow star and director David Ramsey (who is also set to portray famed lawman Bat Reeves, which immediately brought back serious HBO's Watchmen memories). And from what series star Nick Zano told EW last month, viewers should expect some epic things from the Matthew Maala-written episode.
Preview — Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 8: Stressed Western

Sara has been reunited with her Legends family and is ready for her first mission on Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 8, “Stressed Western.”. What better way to celebrate being back with her team and getting engaged to the love of her life than a mission to one of the Legends’ favorite eras, the wild wild west.
