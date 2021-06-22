Cancel
NHL

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Lights up Isles

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStamkos scored a pair of goals and added an assist Monday in an 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5. He finished with five shots and four assists. Stamkos kicked off the Tampa Bay rout just 45 seconds into the game, jumping on an errant bounce in front and burying it into a wide-open net. He made it 4-0 just under six minutes into the second period, hammering a one-timer from the left dot, then he drew an assist on Brayden Point's power-play tally in the final frame. Stamkos' three-point effort was a welcome sight after the veteran had produced just one assist over his previous five games.

Steven Stamkos
Brayden Point
#Islanders#Lights Up#Lightning
