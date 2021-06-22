Softball WMass D-II Quarterfinals: Lindsey LeBlanc leads No. 7 Athol over No. 2 Sabis & more

WORCESTER -- Tanner Houck has looked good through his three outings and says he feels strong and healthy as he builds his endurance back from his time on the injured list. His three outings have been three innings (45 pitches), 3 2/3 innings (58 pitches) and four innings Tuesday night (67 pitches). He allowed two runs on three hits and hit two batters but didn’t walk anyone. He sailed through the first three innings before running into a jam in the fourth.