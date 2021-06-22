Softball WMass D-II Quarterfinals: Lindsey LeBlanc leads No. 7 Athol over No. 2 Sabis & more

Cancel
No. 7 Athol softball shutout No. 2 Sabis, 5-0, in Monday’s quarterfinals and advanced to play No. 6 Greenfield in the semifinal round on Wednesday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. Lindsey LeBlanc pitched her team to a victory, allowing only one hit and striking out 10 Sabis players from the circle. Bulldogs’ pitcher Jayden Dow also struck out 10 players, and she was the only Athol player to manage a hit against LeBlanc.

