Don’t Blame Leaves: What Is Backing Up Hudson Valley Gutters?
It took my brother-in-law visiting from New Zealand for me to finally understand how I am supposed to clean my gutters. You may have someone who cleans your gutters for you. You might also have a newer model of gutter than I have which means you may have some kind of gutter guard. I have metal gutters that were probably put on my house in 1970. They work and they are strong but they can collect all kinds of stuff that ends up blocking them up.hudsonvalleycountry.com