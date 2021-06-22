Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Don’t Blame Leaves: What Is Backing Up Hudson Valley Gutters?

By Paty Quyn
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It took my brother-in-law visiting from New Zealand for me to finally understand how I am supposed to clean my gutters. You may have someone who cleans your gutters for you. You might also have a newer model of gutter than I have which means you may have some kind of gutter guard. I have metal gutters that were probably put on my house in 1970. They work and they are strong but they can collect all kinds of stuff that ends up blocking them up.

hudsonvalleycountry.com
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gutters#Hudson Valley#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Food & Drinkshudsonvalleycountry.com

What Are Garlic Scapes and Why is the Hudson Valley So Into Them?

It seems like everywhere I look online these days, I see pictures of garlic scapes. Until a few years ago, I didn’t even know what garlic scapes were. I had seen them a few times at the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, but I had never tasted them. Actually, I had never even heard of garlic scapes until then. Now, they seem to be all the rage, at least here in the Hudson Valley.
Animalshvmag.com

How to Be a Beekeeper in the Hudson Valley: What the Buzz Is All About

At Heather Ridge Farm in Preston Hollow, Carol Clement has cared for bees and cultivated their sweet honey for over 40 years. Carol Clement of Heather Ridge Farm knows a thing or two about bees. Having kept them on her property in Preston Hollow for over 40 years now, she has learned the ins and outs of honey extraction, protecting her hives from hungry critters, identifying hive problems, and creating a diverse and healthy environment for all of her livestock.
Petsyoursun.com

LETTER: Don't leave pets in a hot, locked car

Last weekend, my fiancé and I were pulling into a Publix in St. Pete when we spotted two worried women peering into a car. Unfortunately, our guess was correct. Inside was a small brown dog panting heavily. He had crawled under the driver’s side dashboard trying to escape the heat. The passenger side door was unlocked and when we opened it, the grateful animal rushed out. We got him into the shade, gave him water, and called the police.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Rare Hudson Valley Plant Discovered Growing After 100 Years

An extremely rare plant that was only known to exist in Dutchess County has now suddenly sprouted up in another New York location. The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission has announced the discovery of a rare plant that hasn’t been seen in the area since 1923. Botanists are giddy over finding the state-endangered Virginia Marbleseed growing in the wild among other plants. Until now, the only known living plants of this species have been 20 plants discovered by residents in various parts of Dutchess County.
Goshen, NYwrrv.com

What Are the Hudson Valley’s Favorite Wiener Toppings?

The Fourth of July is just days away, and that means we’ll be eating lots of hot dogs. The other day I saw a little kid put ketchup on his hot dog, and I thought to myself that this was not an appropriate way to top a wiener. Then I found out that the kid is not alone. Lots of people put ketchup on their dogs. Me? I’m a mustard, sauerkraut and onion sauce girl. But what do I know? So, I decided to do a little survey on my Facebook page to find out the Hudson Valley’s favorite hot dog toppings. And the survey says…
TravelPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Hudson Valley Places Worthy of One Of Your Hard Earned Days Off

Summer vacation time is upon us but what if you just can't get away. What if you have to spend you time off close to home again this year. There are so many reasons that our travel plans get disrupted. It can be as simple as we just don't have time to go where we want or we actually don't want to go anywhere. As much as it sound fun to "get out of Dodge" as the saying goes there are a lot of us that would just like to chill at home.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Hudson Valley Radio Legend Dies

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of the owner of a Hudson Valley radio station. Will Stanley, the owner of WKZE, recently passed away, according to a Facebook post by WKZE 98.1 FM. "Will Stanley, owner of WKZE. Much loved by so many, and ever so dearly missed. Thank...
Pawling, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Congratulations! Hudson Valley Town has One BIG Baby

If you've never heard me talk, or write about how much I love living in the Hudson Valley before, let me explain to you why I love this area so much. We have some of the best, most giving people anywhere, FACTS! The other part of my Hudson Valley love affair is the sense of humor and creativity that so many residents have. If you don't believe me, the folks in Pawling showed it off the other day with one of the best signs I've ever seen a fire department put up in front of their firehouse.
Highland, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 People Drown in Hudson Valley in 1 Day

Police are investigating after three people drowned in the Hudson Valley in less than 24 hours. On Saturday around 10:35 p.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a possible drowning on the Delaware River. The initial investigation...
Personal FinancePosted by
94.3 Lite FM

It Seems Like People in the Hudson Valley Don’t Carry Cash Anymore

You should always carry some actual cash in your wallet or your purse. There still some things your debit card and cash app just can't do. It may sadly make me sound like a dinosaur but I remember a time when everyone always carried those little green rectangles. You should know what I'm referring to. I'm talking about cash. You know, dead presidents, green backs, notes, dough and moolah. Money that was tangible. When you wanted to pay for your groceries you paid in cash. When you wanted to but a soda you gave the cashier two dollars and went on your way in matter of seconds rather than hold up the line.
Energy Industrycommunityjournal.net

Don’t let a balloon blunder leave your neighborhood in the dark

Whether you’re celebrating Dad or grads this weekend, there is one party staple that could turn your backyard bash into a blackout — a balloon. Every year, thousands of our customers lose power in balloon-related outages. Over 20,000 We Energies customers lost power in 2020 due to balloons coming into contact with our power lines and other equipment.
Restaurantsrehobothfoodie.com

Bad meal? Don’t blame the supplier!

“We just deliver the ingredients. What the restaurant does with them is their business.” So says Guy Weber, purveyor of restaurant foods. And he's right. CLICK HERE to see why.
PetsNapa Valley Register

PSA: Don't leave your pet in your car on hot days

Heat stroke can occur when an animal’s temperature rises to a critical level. Normal body temperatures for dogs and cats range from 100 to 102.5 degrees. When a dog’s temperature rises to 108 degrees, or a cat’s to 106 degrees, they can suffer irreparable organ damage and even die. Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society.