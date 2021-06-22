Has Mandan’s Fort Lincoln Trolley Made It’s Last Whistlestop?
"Everything dies, baby that's a fact. Maybe, everything that dies, one day comes back." B. Springsteen. It's a line out of the Bruce Springsteen song "Atlantic City" and from the very first time I heard the song, the lyric has always stuck with me. I'm sure I say it or think it every couple of weeks. Things can't be made to last forever, time conquers all. I just discovered yesterday, that time has indeed caught up to the Fort Lincoln Trolley. I arrived in Mandan in 2001 and assumed the Fort Lincoln Trolley had been there for y'know...forever.cool987fm.com