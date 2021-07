A very scary report has come out of Washington, D.C. involving one of the Minnesota Vikings’ latest draftees, but it appears that the news is about as good as we can expect. Vikings have been apprised of the situation with Jaylen Twyman, who was in a car when he was shot. There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery. https://t.co/6UjwkRV1bY.