Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teton County, MT

4-H: 4-Ways to Communicate

By Jane Wolery
Fairfield Sun Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last year or so has certainly taught us many things, and among them is the need to adapt and communicate through a variety of methods. The 4-H program has long known the importance of developing communication skills with 4-H youth. Traditionally, 4-H youth have given demonstrations at the club level to build their confidence with speaking in front of a group and to develop preparation skills necessary to present the demonstration. Often counties have hosted “Demonstration Day” where youth can share their demonstrations with a broader audience. In 2016, the Montana 4-H Clover Communications curriculum was published to expand the areas for youth to practice their communications skills. The new categories include promotional package, impromptu speech, commercial, illustrated talk, demonstration, video, career communication, and prepared speech.

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Teton County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#4 H Youth#Msu#Gopro#4 H Camp#Grand Champion#Montana 4 H Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing,...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Hill

Biden to deliver voting rights speech in Philadelphia

President Biden will deliver remarks next week on voting rights in Pennsylvania, the White House said Friday, weeks after the president first pledged he would go on the road to discuss the need to strengthen and protect ballot access. Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Further details were not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy