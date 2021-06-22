4-H Green and Growing
The 2021 Teton County 4-H Fair will “get growing” with the horse show on Saturday, June 19 at the 406 Arena in Vaughn. Entry day for static exhibits is Wednesday, June 23 at the Choteau Pavilion. Thursday evening, June 24 there will be small animal shows. Friday, June 25 is the day for beef, lamb and goat shows. Saturday is swine and sale day at the fair. Round Robin Showmanship will also be held Saturday afternoon. For full fair schedule and details, peruse the 4-H fair portion of the teton.msuextension.org website.www.fairfieldsuntimes.com