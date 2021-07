St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Purcellville will celebrate its 150th birthday this year, but that is far from what makes it most notable. For one, its rector, Fr. Tom Simmons, is as much responsible for the beauty within the church building as he is for the biblical knowledge he imparts to his congregants each Sunday. On a recent tour, Simmons showed off his woodworking skills that are on display throughout the church building, from its lectern, to the panels on the altar, to the doors that lead into the chapel. He has a mental to-do list of more projects that could use his skills in the building; all he needs is some spare trees and, what is most elusive, time.