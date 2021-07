The Minnesota Twins have struggled for the vast majority of 2021, so much so that they have been behind the Royals every day of the season since April. Until recently. The Royals slide has put them ahead of Kansas City. Had they been able to take a couple games against the White Sox in their series this week, I think the Twins could have set their sights on a potential mad dash to getting back to relevancy, but they fell short. It’s not that it’s wholly impossible at this point, but they’d have to play at a 110+ win pace in order to get to 90 wins. I’m not sure that’s the spot they have to get, but even so, for a team that hasn’t been at .500 since the season’s 10th game, that seems like a task just a bit too tall.