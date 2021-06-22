Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio regulates delta-8 THC in medical marijuana products

Daily Record
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago, patients in Ohio's medical marijuana program noticed something odd. A few products were listed on retail store menus as containing delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol. Delta-8 THC is an unregulated cannabis compound that has gained popularity recently for its similarity to delta-9 THC, commonly referred to as just THC, the cannabis compound that produces the "high" people feel from smoking or consuming marijuana.

