EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares a rare snap with her soap star sisters Daisy and Lily alongside their dad Les to celebrate Father's Day

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has given fans a rare glimpse of her famous sisters, after celebrating Father's Day with a sweet Instagram snap.

The actress, 33, who is on maternity leave from the soap, posted an image with her siblings Daisy and Lily alongside their dad Les from a previous sunny getaway.

While Lacey is known for her role as Stacey Slater on the BBC soap, her sisters Daisy and Lily have also had their own soap roles in Hollyoaks and EastEnders respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXOPU_0abVcsDt00
We are family! EastEnders star Lacey Turner has given fans a rare glimpse of her famous sisters Daisy (far right) and Lily (far left), after celebrating Father's Day with a sweet Instagram snap

The snap shows the three sisters dressed in colourful bikinis, with Lacey sporting an orange bikini top and a matching skirt.

Meanwhile Daisy, 31, is dressed in a yellow sun dress, while Lily, 19, is sporting a black bikini top and green skirt.

Lacey simple captioned the image: 'Happy Father's Day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzs0m_0abVcsDt00
Hiatus: The actress is currently on maternity leave from her role on the soap as Stacey Slater, after welcoming her son Trilby in February (pictured in character)

Daisy has previously appeared in Hollyoaks as Rebecca Massey, who was brutally murdered by serial killer Silas Blissett in 2011, but has since stepped away from the spotlight.

During her time on the soap, she reflected on having such famous siblings, telling the Liverpool Echo: 'All three of us do it. Lacey and I acted as kids. Our mum, Bev, let us do everything – singing, dancing and acting.

'I was at home with my mum and sisters when I got the call to say I'd got the part. Lacey said if I need her, she is there.

'I suppose there is a bit of pressure because she is very good at what she does.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6aVo_0abVcsDt00
She's a soap star too? Daisy has previously appeared in Hollyoaks as Rebecca Massey, who was brutally murdered by serial killer Silas Blissett in 2011

Meanwhile Lily appeared on EastEnders as Shenice Quinn, who was the daughter of Kat Slater’s friend Martine, and later returned to the soap for a lengthier stint in 2011.

Lacey has been on an extended break from the soap after welcoming her second child, son Trilby in February with her husband Matt Kay.

The couple are already parents to daughter Dusty, 19 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VivJi_0abVcsDt00
How sweet! Meanwhile Lily appeared on EastEnders as Shenice Quinn, who was the daughter of Kat Slater’s friend Martine, and later returned to the soap for a lengthier stint in 2011
