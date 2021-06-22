Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

City to reopen meetings

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 17 days ago

HIGH POINT — All official city of High Point meetings will be held in person starting July 1.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved returning to in-person attendance for all elected and appointed representatives and staff. The changes means the public will be able to attend as well, instead of having to stream the proceedings online.

The city started holding remote meetings in April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic after the N.C. General Assembly enacted legislation that allowed public bodies to meet remotely during a state of emergency.

Gov. Roy Cooper last month lifted many of the pandemic restrictions that were in place, which enabled Monday’s action.

The change means that the council, as well as city boards and commissions, will return to normal meeting procedures, including voting on public hearing matters at the same meeting in which they’re heard, instead of having to recess the items for 48 hours.

Also Monday, council unanimously approved:

• A $19.8 million construction contract with Samet Corp. for City Lake Park renovations, as well as a financing plan for the project, which is estimated to cost $23.1 million in total.

• A five-year lease renewal of 607 Idol St. with the city of Greensboro for the purpose of continuing to operate GuilfordWorks at this facility, which is owned by High Point, at a total rent of $551,366 over the five years.

• A school resource officers contract with Guilford County Schools that calls for the district to reimburse the city $699,463 for the salaries and equipment of eight officers staffed at GCS schools in the city, as well as one supervisor.

• A resolution of support for a proposed settlement of a nationwide opioid lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies. The city did not join the suit, which alleges that pharmaceutical companies knowingly downplayed the dangers of addictive pain pills and failed to control their distribution.

The city is entitled to share in any proceeds of a possible settlement of the case, which could amount to about $13 million for High Point over 18 years, part of $750 million to $850 million the state would get.

The money would have to go to prevention and treatment, and could possibly cover damages, such as the city’s expenses in responding to the opioid crisis.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
213
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
High Point, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#The N C General Assembly#Samet Corp#Idol#Guilfordworks#Guilford County Schools#Gcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy