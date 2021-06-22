City to reopen meetings

HIGH POINT — All official city of High Point meetings will be held in person starting July 1.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved returning to in-person attendance for all elected and appointed representatives and staff. The changes means the public will be able to attend as well, instead of having to stream the proceedings online.

The city started holding remote meetings in April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic after the N.C. General Assembly enacted legislation that allowed public bodies to meet remotely during a state of emergency.

Gov. Roy Cooper last month lifted many of the pandemic restrictions that were in place, which enabled Monday’s action.

The change means that the council, as well as city boards and commissions, will return to normal meeting procedures, including voting on public hearing matters at the same meeting in which they’re heard, instead of having to recess the items for 48 hours.

Also Monday, council unanimously approved:

• A $19.8 million construction contract with Samet Corp. for City Lake Park renovations, as well as a financing plan for the project, which is estimated to cost $23.1 million in total.

• A five-year lease renewal of 607 Idol St. with the city of Greensboro for the purpose of continuing to operate GuilfordWorks at this facility, which is owned by High Point, at a total rent of $551,366 over the five years.

• A school resource officers contract with Guilford County Schools that calls for the district to reimburse the city $699,463 for the salaries and equipment of eight officers staffed at GCS schools in the city, as well as one supervisor.

• A resolution of support for a proposed settlement of a nationwide opioid lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies. The city did not join the suit, which alleges that pharmaceutical companies knowingly downplayed the dangers of addictive pain pills and failed to control their distribution.

The city is entitled to share in any proceeds of a possible settlement of the case, which could amount to about $13 million for High Point over 18 years, part of $750 million to $850 million the state would get.

The money would have to go to prevention and treatment, and could possibly cover damages, such as the city’s expenses in responding to the opioid crisis.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531