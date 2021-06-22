Lakers fall 6-0 in Class A state finals

Washington Township hadn't been to Victory Field for a Class A high school baseball state championship game nearly as often as Shakamak had, but the Senators had been there a lot more recently.

So maybe that's why the second-ranked northern Indiana team, the 2019 state runner-up, looked more comfortable in Indianapolis than the 10th-ranked Lakers and won 6-0 Monday night, the first state championship ever for any team from Washington Township and the sixth runner-up finish — to go with state championships in 2008 and 2014 — for Shakamak.

Coach Jeremy Yeryar of the Lakers didn't agree with that reasoning.

"That was just baseball being baseball," he said after the game. "Sometimes you can do everything right and still come up short. That's the brutality of the game."

Whatever the reason, the Senators did what they do for most of the game — run and bunt, scrapping for one run at a time — while the Lakers didn't do what they'd done in the previous five tournament games: score runs in bunches.

Obviously some of that had to do with Washington Township pitcher Steven Hernandez, who pitched backward — letting his slow curveball set up the occasional fastball — and finished with a one-hitter, a sixth-inning grounder to right by Oscar Pegg spoiling his no-hit bid.

"He had a great curveball and he would slow it down a lot," said Shakamak center fielder Brevon Fulford after the game. "He kept us guessing. Usually our approach is to sit on the fastball, and we didn't execute tonight."

"It was the change of speeds," said Shakamak pitcher Peyton Yeryar.

"We just hit it right at 'em," added left fielder Logan Burris. "You're supposed to hit it where they aren't."

"He threw his breaking ball for strikes at will," said coach Yeryar. "He was really locked in, and he kept us off-balance."

The game didn't get away from the Lakers until the last two innings, and for awhile it appeared that Shakamak's solid defensive play might eventually spark some offense to take advantage of some shaky defense by the Senators.

"I was hoping," agreed Fulford, who helped his pitcher out of a shaky first inning with a diving catch. "I thought we'd get some momentum [from our defense]."

The inning that could have swung the game in Shakamak's favor was the third. Washington Township got a single, a stolen base, a bunt single and another steal to put runners at second and third with no outs, but Peyton Yeryar slipped a called third strike past Bretin Boettcher (who won the Phil Gardner Mental Attitude Award later).

The Lakers pitched around Steven Hernandez, who walked to load the bases, and then the Senators bunted into a double play, Peyton Yeryar catching the ball in the air and easily doubling the Washington Township runner off third.

The bottom of the third was Shakamak's best chance to score too, as the Senators committed two errors and Hernandez issued his only walk. But one runner was picked off, Carson Jernigan's line drive went right to the Senator left fielder, and a strikeout ended the inning.

Shakamak shortstop Ethan Burdette started a double play to end the top of the fourth, but the heart of the Shakamak batting order was retired in order in the bottom of the inning. Then the scoring started.

The first run, in the top of the fifth, was unearned. Washington Township's Layne Matson was hit by a pitch, stole second, continued to third on a throwing error and scored on a sacrifice fly. A leadoff error in the bottom of the inning produced nothing, with Trevor Ellingsworth flying to center and Burris hitting the hard line drive to left field this time. Then the wheels fell off.

Three different Shakamak pitchers were used in the top of the sixth before an out was even recorded as the Lakers contributed three walks, two wild pitches, an error and a throw to a wrong base to the Senator attack. Freshman Jaxon Cox got out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation to hold the visitors to just three runs, but they got two more in the top of the seventh.

"I felt like they were just a better team than us," said Burris, who reported that his father — former Laker Scott Burris — continues to improve after a recent health scare. "But I felt like we brought back the program, and that's always a great feeling."

"The great game of baseball happened tonight," said Peyton Yeryar. "Sometimes you have your best day, sometimes you don't. It's bittersweet, but we made it here. I don't think you're a loser at Victory Field."

"It was a great season, and we got to where we wanted to come," added Fulford. "We didn't achieve our ultimate goal, obviously, but it was a great season all the way around."

"We're a lot better team than we showed today," said Jeremy Yeryar, "but the kids still battled."

Asked about his first season as head coach, he added, "I'll never forget it. We had our ups and downs, and we had to go through some things, but no complaints. I'll remember everything about this for the rest of my life."

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (AB-R-H-RBI) — J.Hernandez cf 3-0-2-1, B.Boettcher rf 4-0-0-0, S.Hernandez p 1-2-0-0, Majda ss 2-2-0-0, Kirk 1b 3-0-1-2, Spicer pr 0-1-0-0, Fifield c 2-0-0-0, Curran 3b 3-0-1-2, Landry lf 3-0-0-0, Matson 2b 2-1-1-0. Totals 23-6-5-5.

SHAKAMAK (AB-R-H-RBI) — Burdette ss 3-0-0-0, P.Yeryar p-1b 3-0-0-0, Pegg c 3-0-1-0, B.Yeryar 3b 3-0-0-0, Stone 1b-p 2-0-0-0, Cox p 0-0-0-0, Barber ph 1-0-0-0, Fulford cf 3-0-0-0, Ellingsworth 2b 3-0-0-0, Burris lf 1-0-0-0, Jernigan dh 2-0-0-0, Jenkins rf 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-1-0.

Washington Township=000=013=2=—=6

Shakamak=000=000=0=—=0

E — Majda, Curran, Pegg, Matson, Stone. DP — Shakamak 2. LOB — WT 8, Shakamak 4. 2B — Kirk. SB — J.Hernandez 2, Matson 2, Fifield. CS — Ellingsworth. SH — Majda, Fifield. SF — J.Hernandez.

Washington Township=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO

S.Hernandez (W 8-3)=7=1=0=0=1=4

Shakamak=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO

P.Yeryar (L 10-4)=5=3=2=1=4=2

Stone=0=1=2=2=2=0

Cox=2=1=2=2=2=3

P.Yeryar pitched to 1 batter in the 6th; Stone pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP — by P.Yeryar (Matson). WP — Stone 2, Cox. Bk — Cox. T — 2:14.

Records — Washington Township finished 27-7, Shakamak 19-10.