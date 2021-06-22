Cancel
Lemoore, CA

Kings Brewfest returns to Lemoore for sudsy fun

By Donald A. Promnitz dpromnitz@hanfordsentinel.com
Hanford Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a pandemic-induced hiatus, the popular Kings Brewfest returned Saturday for a night of music, food and most importantly, plenty of locally-brewed craft beer. Put on by the Kings Lions Club at the aptly named Kings Lions Complex, the event was forced to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19. According to Jeff Garcia, one of the main organizers of the event, this year's preparations were somewhat touch-and-go due to lingering uncertainty about the pandemic, which could have affected the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) licensing.

hanfordsentinel.com
