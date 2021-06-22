Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Ijams Nature Center's Symphony in the Park rebrands to Twilight at Ijams

By From staff reports
Daily Times
 17 days ago

The 2021 Twilight at Ijams, presented by Clayton and Colonial Pipeline Company, will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Tickets will be available in July. Formerly Ijams Nature Center's Symphony in the Park, the new name reflects the continuing focus of this beloved event: To raise awareness and funds for the nature center so that Ijams can continue to educate and inspire people of all ages to appreciate and care for the natural world.

