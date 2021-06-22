Ijams Nature Center’s Symphony in the Park rebrands to Twilight at Ijams

The 2021 Twilight at Ijams, presented by Clayton and Colonial Pipeline Company, will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Tickets will be available in July. Formerly Ijams Nature Center’s Symphony in the Park, the new name reflects the continuing focus of this beloved event: To raise awareness and funds for the nature center so that Ijams can continue to educate and inspire people of all ages to appreciate and care for the natural world.