Every year when I go to the Fourth of July parade, I absolutely wince when I see people marching their dogs down the street in the parade. Yes, they look cute, all decked out in their red, white and blue finery. But, their poor paws are on fire! Their tongues are dragging as they try to get cool. Sorry, but this is just dog abuse smacking you right in the face! You might as well just be holding a hot iron to their feet.