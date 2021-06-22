Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

Commercial greenhouse fire near Lake Shore in Utah County causes $500K in damage

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple commercial greenhouse facilities were damaged in a fire resulting in about $500,000 of damage near Lake Shore in unincorporated Utah County on June 21, 2021, Utah County Fire officials said. (Arina P Habich, Shutterstock) — PROVO — Multiple commercial greenhouse facilities were damaged in a fire resulting in about $500,000 of damage near Lake Shore in unincorporated Utah County on Monday afternoon, Utah County Fire officials said.

www.ksl.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Utah County, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Business
Utah County, UT
Business
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Shore#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging schools to open for in-person learning this fall, and said that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks indoors. Updated CDC guidance eases recommendations for kindergarten through 12th grade, and comes as coronavirus vaccines have become...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. probing American ties to assassination of Haitian president -sources

TAMARAC, Fla., July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies on Friday were probing American connections to this week's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, three sources said, the day after two Haitian-American men were arrested on charges of participating in it. Haitian police identified the two as...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy