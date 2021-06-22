Commercial greenhouse fire near Lake Shore in Utah County causes $500K in damage
Multiple commercial greenhouse facilities were damaged in a fire resulting in about $500,000 of damage near Lake Shore in unincorporated Utah County on June 21, 2021, Utah County Fire officials said.