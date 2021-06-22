DeGrom lowers ERA to 0.50, Mets split twin bill vs Braves

The Mets confirmed that deGrom (shoulder) will start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Though deGrom relayed after playing catch Sunday that he would be ready to go on regular rest for the first game of the series with Atlanta, the Mets weren't willing to confirm his availability until re-evaluating him earlier Monday. With deGrom's right shoulder checking out fine, he's not expected to face any major restrictions in his 12th start of the season. Though deGrom's last two outings have been cut short due to injuries, he was somehow even more dominant than usual in both starts, covering nine innings between them and striking out 18 while allowing no runs on one hit and no walks. Assuming he's able to make it through Monday's start unscathed, deGrom will line up for his second start of the week Saturday or Sunday at home versus the Phillies.