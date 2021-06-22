Cancel
DeGrom lowers ERA to 0.50, Mets split twin bill vs Braves

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- Jacob deGrom pitched one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Monday in a doubleheader opener. Ian Anderson (5-3) allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Braves won the nightcap 1-0 and he to became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in New York in the same season.

Cards-Braves rained out; twin bill Sunday

The Cardinals will hope the rain provides a restful respite. With Saturday's nationally televised tilt with the Braves rained out due to inclement weather, Adam Wainwright -- the organization's proclaimed "bulldog" -- will open a split doubleheader at Truist Park on Sunday beginning at 1:10 p.m. CT, looking to get his club back on an auspicious path in his home state.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom cleared to start vs. Atlanta Braves on Monday

NEW YORK -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been cleared to start the opener of New York's doubleheader Monday against the Atlanta Braves after dealing with right shoulder soreness, and infielder Jeff McNeil has also been activated from the injured list. DeGrom was pulled after three innings Wednesday against the...
Jacob deGrom likely to start in Mets-Braves doubleheader

There's one streak the New York Mets would like to see end for Jacob deGrom on Monday afternoon. DeGrom is expected to try to continue his historic start -- and prove he's fully healthy -- when he takes the mound for the Mets in one game of a doubleheader against the visiting Atlanta Braves.Though the right-handed deGrom (6-2, 0.54 ERA) said he plans to start, the Mets haven't officially announced either starting pitcher for the doubleheader. The Braves will go with right-hander Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58 ERA) and left-hander Kyle Muller (0-0, 18.00 ERA), though they didn't reveal which pitcher would start which game.
Mets need key pieces back, split twin-bill

WASHINGTON -- The good news for the Mets is that reinforcements are on the way. Jeff McNeil is due back from the injured list on Monday. Michael Conforto is only a few days behind him, with Brandon Nimmo perhaps returning by the end of the month. Once those three arrive, the Mets will have a full third of their Opening Day lineup back in place.
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Confirmed for Game 1 of twin bill

The Mets confirmed that deGrom (shoulder) will start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Though deGrom relayed after playing catch Sunday that he would be ready to go on regular rest for the first game of the series with Atlanta, the Mets weren't willing to confirm his availability until re-evaluating him earlier Monday. With deGrom's right shoulder checking out fine, he's not expected to face any major restrictions in his 12th start of the season. Though deGrom's last two outings have been cut short due to injuries, he was somehow even more dominant than usual in both starts, covering nine innings between them and striking out 18 while allowing no runs on one hit and no walks. Assuming he's able to make it through Monday's start unscathed, deGrom will line up for his second start of the week Saturday or Sunday at home versus the Phillies.
Braves' twin bill woes continue vs. Cards

ATLANTA -- Facing an accomplished veteran starting pitcher during a doubleheader at Truist Park hasn’t been a fun experience for the Braves, who struggled against Adam Wainwright in a 9-1 loss to the Cardinals in the first game of Sunday’s twin bill. • Box score. Consecutive singles by Freddie Freeman...
Mets split doubleheader with Braves

Despite having left his previous start with shoulder soreness, Jacob deGrom took his turn in the rotation in the first game of the Mets’ doubleheader against the Braves on regular rest this evening at Citi Field. And he threw five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, two walks, and one hit allowed, and he made a hell of a catch on a hard-hit ball that right back in the direction of his glove.
DeGrom dominates after shoulder scare, Mets beat Braves 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 to open a doubleheader. DeGrom didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning game until Mets outfielders misplayed a fly ball with two outs in the fifth, letting it fall for a ground-rule double. DeGrom threw 70 pitches, 15 of them over 100 mph, with two walks and six strikeouts. It was a comfort for fans concerned about New York’s ace after he left his previous outing with shoulder soreness.
Jacob deGrom dominant in first game of MLB's grip crackdown, extends scoreless streak to 30 innings; Mets and Braves split

If there were any concerns about Jacob deGrom’s arm heading into his start on Monday, those radar gun readings on his first three pitches quieted them immediately. That trio of pitches became a strikeout to Ronald Acuña Jr., one of six deGrom had in the Mets’ (37-30) 4-2 win over Atlanta. Playing the first of two seven-inning games in a doubleheader, the Mets knew that something spectacular could happen given the smaller number of outs. If not a seven-inning no-hitter, maybe a seven-inning complete game.
June 22: Braves vs Mets

Charlie Morton will be on the mound Tuesday night when the Atlanta Braves continue their series against the New York Mets. Atlanta split a doubleheader in New York on Monday and enter play Tuesday, five games back in the NL East standings. The Mets will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.
Mets earn split with visiting Braves

Francisco Lindor's two-run homer highlighted a three-run second inning, and the New York Mets won 7-3 to split a four-game home set with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night in Queens, N.Y. Lindor also added a late RBI single, Jeff McNeil recorded three hits with an RBI and Michael Conforto...
Mets' deGrom to start, McNeil activated from IL vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been cleared to start the opener of New York's doubleheader Monday against the Atlanta Braves after dealing with right shoulder soreness, and infielder Jeff McNeil has also been activated from the injured list. DeGrom was pulled after three innings Wednesday against...
DeGrom Returns Strong As Mets Beat Braves 4-2 In Game 1

Jacob deGrom (7-2) returned Monday with five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 in Game 1 of the day’s doubleheader. DeGrom made his regularly scheduled start after leaving last Wednesday’s start early with shoulder soreness. He struck out six Braves while walking two and giving up a hit during his final inning. He threw 70 pitches, and his ERA is 0.50 through 12 starts.
Final score: Mets 4, Braves 2—deGrom looks good

Jacob deGrom threw five scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 0.50 on the season, as the Mets defeated the Braves in the first seven-inning game of their doubleheader at Citi Field this evening. deGrom struck out six, walked, two, and allowed just one hit—on a ball that should have been caught—just five days after exiting his previous start with shoulder discomfort.
Braves vs Mets game thread

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up a four-game set against the New York Mets Wednesday night at Citi Field. Kyle Wright will make his second start of the season in place of Max Fried, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday. The Mets will go with rookie right-hander Tylor Megill who will be making his major league debut.
New York Sports Nation

Jeremy Hefner Is the Mets Unsung Hero

The New York Mets have had a wild 2021 season so far. Injuries and a lack of offense have been a problem all season, yet the team still leads the National League East by four games over the Washington Nationals and are seven games above the .500 mark. There are a couple of reasons for why the Mets are in first place, but the biggest reason is the stellar consistency of their pitching staff.
The Hill

MLB announcer taking leave after controversial comments

A former professional baseball player and manager now serving as a television analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks is taking a voluntary leave of absence after comments he made about a player's head covering sparked backlash. "Pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched...
Mets turn to Jacob deGrom on heels of split with Phillies

The New York Mets have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their last 11 games. Fortunately, their best pitcher -- and arguably best hitter -- will be on the mound and in the lineup Saturday afternoon. New York's Jacob deGrom looks to continue his dominance when he faces...