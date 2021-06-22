Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Grand Staircase by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Grand Staircase RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 498 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR DRY LIGHTNING AND GUSTY MICROBURST WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry lightning and gusty microburst winds, which is in effect from 10 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Iron County, UT
County
Kane County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
County
Washington County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Staircase#Color Country Mountains#The Fire Weather Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...