Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Grand Staircase by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Grand Staircase RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 498 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR DRY LIGHTNING AND GUSTY MICROBURST WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry lightning and gusty microburst winds, which is in effect from 10 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.