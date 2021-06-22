Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah Mountains, Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Utah Mountains; Uinta Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 480 AND 493 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 480 AND 493 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 480 Uinta Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 493 Central Utah Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...For the Fire Weather Watch, isolated to scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...For the Fire Weather Watch, strong and erratic outflow winds possible. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.