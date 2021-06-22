Fire Weather Watch issued for San Rafael Swell, Western Uintah Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 06:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Northwestern Brooks Range; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range. * Through Thursday afternoon * Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue to impact the Western Brooks Range, including the Noatak and Kobuk River basins, through Thursday afternoon. Additional rainfall today of up to 1 inch. * Already saturated soils from rainfall last week combined with steep terrain and the heavy rain will cause rapid rises in smaller streams that drain the Western Brooks Range, possibly leading to localized flooding. Recreators in the area should be aware that water may rise quickly, gravel bars may become inaccessible, and debris flow will increase on these water ways. The larger rivers in the area, including the Noatak, Kobuk, and Colville, will see rises but are expected to remain below bankfull at this time.