Environment

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Rafael Swell, Western Uintah Basin by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Western Uintah Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 482 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND...LOW HUMIDITY...AND DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 482 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 482 Western Uintah Basin and Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...For the Fire Weather Watch, in addition to the wind and low humidity, isolated to scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...For the Fire Weather Watch, in addition to the wind and low humidity, strong and erratic outflow winds possible. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.

Franklin County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN FULTON COUNTIES At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McConnellsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. Thomas, Mercersburg, McConnellsburg, Harrisonville, Marion, Fort Loudon, Big Cove Tannery, Fannettsburg and Williamson. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 9 to 11. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 610 PM MST, Thunderstorms produced heavy rain of 0.5 to 1 inches earlier this evening across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Custer County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Custer County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 93 to 103.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 06:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Northwestern Brooks Range; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range. * Through Thursday afternoon * Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue to impact the Western Brooks Range, including the Noatak and Kobuk River basins, through Thursday afternoon. Additional rainfall today of up to 1 inch. * Already saturated soils from rainfall last week combined with steep terrain and the heavy rain will cause rapid rises in smaller streams that drain the Western Brooks Range, possibly leading to localized flooding. Recreators in the area should be aware that water may rise quickly, gravel bars may become inaccessible, and debris flow will increase on these water ways. The larger rivers in the area, including the Noatak, Kobuk, and Colville, will see rises but are expected to remain below bankfull at this time.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Bush Fire. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the Bush Fire burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 06:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Northwestern Brooks Range; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range. * Through Thursday afternoon * Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue to impact the Western Brooks Range, including the Noatak and Kobuk River basins, through Thursday afternoon. Additional rainfall today of up to 1 inch. * Already saturated soils from rainfall last week combined with steep terrain and the heavy rain will cause rapid rises in smaller streams that drain the Western Brooks Range, possibly leading to localized flooding. Recreators in the area should be aware that water may rise quickly, gravel bars may become inaccessible, and debris flow will increase on these water ways. The larger rivers in the area, including the Noatak, Kobuk, and Colville, will see rises but are expected to remain below bankfull at this time.
Steuben County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Steuben FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY At 632 PM CDT, Emergency management reported several flooded roads in Columbus due to runoff from recent heavy rainfall. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, Cherokee, Weir, Scammon, West Mineral and Treece. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 610 PM MST, Thunderstorms produced heavy rain of 0.5 to 1 inches earlier this evening across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burns BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Burns BLM An increasing threat of thunderstorms late this afternoon across Burns BLM Thunderstorm threat increases Thursday .An upper low over Utah drifts northward Thursday bringing additional moisture into the region. This should bring an increasing coverage of thunderstorms to the Nevada border region and northward towards Burns. some wetting rains are possible as these storms are expected to be slow moving due to the weak transport winds aloft. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR BURNS BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 636 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR LIGHTNING The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM PDT Thursday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected by late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Another round of thunderstorms is expected for Thursday. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 40 mph possible.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds up to 50 mph and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Waldo County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Waldo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Waldo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WALDO COUNTY At 254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Winterport, or 22 miles northeast of Searsport, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Searsport, Prospect, Winterport, Frankfort, Monroe and Swanville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH