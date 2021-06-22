Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon County, UT

Fire Weather Watch issued for Manti National Forest, Southern Ashley National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Manti National Forest; Southern Ashley National Forest; Tavaputs Plateau; Western Ashley National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 481, 483, 484, AND 488 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 481, 483, 484, AND 488 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 481 Western Ashley National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 483 Southern Ashley National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 484 Tavaputs Plateau and Fire Weather Zone 488 Manti National Forest. * WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning, west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For the Red Flag Warning, as low as 8 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...For the Fire Weather Watch, isolated to scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...For the Fire Weather Watch, strong and erratic outflow winds possible. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Duchesne County, UT
City
Manti, UT
County
Carbon County, UT
County
Sanpete County, UT
County
Emery County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manti National Forest#The Fire Weather Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...