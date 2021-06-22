Red Flag Warning issued for San Rafael Swell, Western Uintah Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Western Uintah Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 482 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND...LOW HUMIDITY...AND DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 482 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 482 Western Uintah Basin and Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...For the Fire Weather Watch, in addition to the wind and low humidity, isolated to scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...For the Fire Weather Watch, in addition to the wind and low humidity, strong and erratic outflow winds possible. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.