Fire Weather Watch issued for Color Country Mountains, Grand Staircase by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Grand Staircase RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 498 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING AND STRONG MICROBURST WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds are expected to gradually diminish late this evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. Poor recoveries are expected tonight, though humidities will gradually increase Wednesday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.