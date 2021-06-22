Fire Weather Watch issued for Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country West Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 495 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 495 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert. * WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For the Red Flag Warning, as low as 7 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...For the Fire Weather Watch, isolated to scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...For the Fire Weather Watch, strong and erratic outflow winds possible. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.