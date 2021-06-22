Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Utah West Desert, Henry Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Henry Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 492 AND 494 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND...LOW HUMIDITY...AND DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 492 AND 494 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 494 Henry Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...For the Fire Weather Watch, in addition to the wind and low humidity, isolated to scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...For the Fire Weather Watch, in addition to the wind and low humidity, strong and erratic outflow winds possible. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.