Red Flag Warning issued for Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 02:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 497 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING AND STRONG MICROBURST WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 497 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for dry lightning and strong microburst winds, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds are expected to gradually diminish late this evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. Poor recoveries are expected tonight, though humidities will gradually increase Wednesday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.