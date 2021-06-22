Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Franco's HR in 8th breaks up Houston's bid for no-hitter

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPEw5_0abVYTHA00

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer with one out in the eighth inning, denying the Houston Astros in their attempt to throw a combined no-hitter Monday night at Baltimore.

Astros starter Jake Odorizzi and reliever Cristian Javier held the Orioles without a hit through seven innings. Then there was a 41-minute rain delay in the top of the eighth.

Brandon Bielak came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth for Houston, and after he hit Austin Hays with a pitch with one out — just the second baserunner for Baltimore — Franco sent a drive to deep center field.

The Astros lead 10-2.

Earlier in Franco's at-bat, Bielak appeared to have thrown strike three, but he didn't get the call from plate umpire Angel Hernandez.

Houston was looking to pitch the seventh no-hitter in the majors this season. That would have matched 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Odorizzi pitched the first five innings before being replaced by Javier. Odorizzi retired his first 13 batters, then walked DJ Stewart on a full count in the fifth.

The teams played for a while in a driving rain at Camden Yards in the top of the eighth, with puddles forming in the infield. Play was finally halted with one out and José Altuve batting. The start of the game was also delayed an hour because of rain.

In a season when pitchers have dominated — and on the day umpires began checking them for illegal foreign substances — Odorizzi didn't seem the least bit bothered. He struck out nine and threw 86 pitches, three shy of his season high.

The 31-year-old Odorizzi missed more than a month with a strained muscle in his right arm. This was his fifth appearance and fourth start since returning.

The no-hitters this season were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati's Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

The Astros threw the most recent combined no-hitter in the majors, when Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski blanked Seattle on Aug. 3, 2019. Houston has one other no-hitter since then — Justin Verlander's against Toronto on Sept. 1 of that same year.

The most recent no-hitter against the Orioles was by Seattle's Hisashi Iwakuma on Aug. 12, 2015. There has only been one no-hitter at Camden Yards. That was by Boston's Hideo Nomo on April 4, 2001.

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in Houston's five-run third inning. The Astros were trying to extend a seven-game winning streak.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLV and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Hideo Nomo
Person
Chris Devenski
Person
José Altuve
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Homer
Person
Jake Odorizzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Houston Astros#Orioles#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles nearly no-hit in 10-2 loss to Astros; Maikel Franco’s home run in eighth inning averts bid

They throw to the wrong base. They give away outs. They’ve allowed the most runs in the American League. But thanks to an eighth-inning home run by Maikel Franco, the Orioles haven’t been no-hit. Not yet, at least. Franco, who stayed alive with two strikes and one out when a breaking ball a few inches in the strike zone was called a ball, launched the Orioles’ first hit of the game into their ...
MLBMLB

Franco's homer busts Astros' no-no bid

The Orioles waited an additional hour to open their three-game series against the Astros on Monday night, then another 41 minutes in the 11 o’clock hour, riding out an inclement weather cell that lingered for much of the evening over Oriole Park. They waited even longer for their first hit. But by the end of a long, soggy night, Baltimore narrowly avoided finding itself on the wrong side of history.
MLBESPN

Astros, Olson, Castellanos finding success with 2 strikes

HOUSTON --  For Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros, the fight is on when the count gets to two strikes. There is nothing complicated about their success, either. "You got to have pride, manager Dusty Baker said. You got to have pride in it, like when you were a kid playing strikeout with your little brother. They say strikeouts arent important, but you see how many games that we won just by putting the ball in play.
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Trea Turner thought three bags the moment he made contact. So did everyone else in the ballpark. Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.
MLBMLB

Wander Franco's time is now

Brady Williams had heard the hype, but he wanted to wait before drawing any conclusions of his own. His first real chance to work with Wander Franco on a regular basis came last summer, during the monotonous alternate training site workouts that took place only 80 miles from Tropicana Field but felt far away from the bright lights of the big leagues.
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays to call up shortstop Wander Franco, MLB's top prospect

Top prospect Wander Franco is headed to the big leagues and will be called up from the minors by the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced on Sunday. The Rays don't play on Monday but start a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. Franco, 20, is a...
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

Red Sox bid for combined no-hitter vs Rays ends in 8th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier doubled off reliever Darwinzon Hernández with one out in the eighth inning for Tampa Bay's first hit against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Nick Pivetta and Josh Taylor combined to hold the Rays hitless through seven innings. Hernández entered a...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Adalberto Mondesi, Byron Buxton, Ketel Marte (2021)

Week 12 of the fantasy baseball season, and we’ve got a couple of familiar faces (Adalberto Mondesi and Byron Buxton) popping up on the injury report again. Those were the most impactful players to be placed on IL this week, with guys like Jose Abreu, Jesse Winker, and Bryce Harper battling day-to-day-type injuries. It’s the time of the season when the hot stove starts heating up, so managers are going to want to stay plugged into the News Desk on FantasyPros.com for all the latest rumors and news.
NFLPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Diamondbacks making progress in Eduardo Escobar talks

The White Sox and Diamondbacks have been discussing a potential Eduardo Escobar deal for the past week, and it seems as though talks could be accelerating. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who initially reported the talks between the two sides, suggests in his latest notes column that the D-backs are “on the verge” of starting a sell-off that will begin with an Escobar trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets Monday morning that the two sides have made “progress” in a trade that would send Escobar from the D-backs to the ChiSox — the organization that originally signed Escobar out of Venezuela back in 2006.
MLBMLB

Marlins get Panik, Minors pitcher from Jays

PHILADELPHIA -- The Marlins sent reliever Adam Cimber and injured outfielder Corey Dickerson along with cash considerations to the Blue Jays for infielder Joe Panik and Minor League pitcher Andrew McInvale on Tuesday. Infield depth has been an issue for the Marlins most of the season, especially when both shortstop...
MLBMLB

Yelich's HR leads huge 8th in win

Christian Yelich has yet to have the same power surge this season that made him such a longball threat in 2018 and ‘19, but he put the stamp on the Brewers’ offensive explosion on the way to a 10-4 win over the Rockies on Saturday at American Family Field. In...
MLBaustinnews.net

Jose Ramirez helps Indians pound Tigers, 13-5

Jose Ramirez homered and drove in five runs, Eli Morgan collected his first career win and the Cleveland Indians pounded out 19 hits and overwhelmed the visiting Detroit Tigers 13-5 on Monday. Ramirez had three hits and scored twice. Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs, while Cesar Hernandez...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez makes professional debut

Jasson Dominguez, the top-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ organization, finally made his much-anticipated professional debut on Monday. The 18-year-old outfielder — who has drawn weighty comparisons to the likes of Mike Trout, Bo Jackson and Mickey Mantle — went 0-for-2 with a walk and played six innings defensively for the FCL Yankees in the Florida Complex League — previously known as the Gulf Coast League — in a 4-0 win against the FCL Tigers in Lakeland, Fla.
MLBSportsnet.ca

A Miami POV on what the Jays obtained from the Marlins

Marlins TV analyst Todd Hollandsworth weighs in on why Adam Cimber has been an effective reliever despite his lack of velocity, if he has the mentality to pitch in the 8th/9th inning, and whether a change in scenery is just what Corey Dickerson needs. Now Playing. June 28: Montoyo’s bullpen...