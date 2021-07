Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as traders wait for the latest U.S. monthly jobs report due out Friday. The S&P 500 was little changed in the early going Wednesday. The benchmark index is on track to close out its fifth straight winning quarter after emerging from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the longest winning streak for the index since late 2017. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed. Crude oil prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.45%.