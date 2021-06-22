Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.K.'s newest carrier joins IS fight, stirs Russian interest

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T95Rm_0abVYLSa00

EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (AP) — Britain's newest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is helping to take on the “lion’s share” of operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq, U.K. naval commanders said. It has also piqued the interest of Russian warplanes, who try to keep tabs on its cutting-edge F-35 jet in a “cat-and-mouse” game with British and U.S. pilots.

Speaking aboard the 65,000-ton carrier on its first-ever deployment, Commodore Steve Moorhouse said the U.K. is carrying out most of the missions to wipe out the remnants of IS in Iraq as the U.S. focuses on its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“At the moment, we’re taking on the lion’s share of that operation over Iraq, which is a fantastic, say, feather in our cap. But an achievement that ‘A’, we’re trusted and ‘B’, that we’re able to do that,” Moorhouse told reporters Sunday.

It’s the first time that a U.K. aircraft carrier is supporting live military operations on the ground in over two decades, projecting British military power on a global scale. Moorhouse said the carrier offers the U.K. flexibility in how to conduct military operations abroad and “keeps those that wish to cause us harm ... on their toes.”

He said the eastern Mediterranean has become more “congested and contested” over the last decade in light of the heavier Russian military presence in Syria, which is resulting in regular encounters with Russian ships and warplanes.

“We’re rubbing up against Russian activity, not in a you know, in a dangerous or aggressive manner, but you’ve just got other people out here playing in what is a fixed piece of water and airspace,” said Moorhouse, adding that a Russian warship has come within 10 kilometers (16 miles) of the carrier.

The commodore insisted that Russian, British and U.S. pilots have a “healthy respect for one another” and their conduct has been “absolutely professional” since the aircraft carrier started anti-IS operations on June 18.

“But there is a reality when you buy yourself a fifth-generation aircraft carrier and you take it around the world ... people are interested in it,” he added.

Captain James Blackmore, who commands the eight British F-35 jets and the 10 helicopters aboard the carrier, said U.K. and Russian pilots have come within “visual distance” of each other.

“It’s that cat-and-mouse posturing, it’s what we expect in this region of world. And as you can imagine, it’s the first time for F-35s into the eastern Mediterranean,” said Blackmore. “So, of course Russia wants to look at what they’re like, they want to look at what our carriers are like.”

The state-of-the art F-35, armed with air-to-air missiles and laser-guided bombs, is being used over Iraq to look for other aircraft or unmanned drones, support troops on the ground as well as to carry out surveillance with its sophisticated sensor and radar systems.

“It’s a fifth-generation aircraft with a hugely, hugely capable radar and sensor suite, and that’s what it brings. So it’s the eyes and ears that it's offering out there,” said Moorhouse.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth and its support ships, which include the U.S. destroyer The Sullivans, will remain in the eastern Mediterranean for two to three weeks before moving through the Suez Canal to continue with a 7 1/2 -month deployment to India, South Korea and Japan.

The carrier also has 10 U.S. F-35 jets from the Marine Corps' Fighter Attack Squadron 211 aboard that carry out operations under British command.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Aircraft Carrier#British Royal Family#Uk#Russian#Hms Queen Elizabeth#Islamic State#Sullivans#The Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

F-35B From British Carrier Flies Over Russian Forces

The Russian naval task force deployed to Syria in recent days appears to have stepped up its drills in the eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, a recent video shows that at least some of the Russian participants have been shadowed by F-35B stealth jets operating from the U.K. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that’s conducting combat operations in the region, against ISIS targets. The latest Russian maneuvers come as tensions between Moscow and the United Kingdom remain high, after a Royal Navy destroyer sailed in waters close to Russian-occupied Crimea last week, and as large-scale, U.S.-led maneuvers in the Black Sea kick off today.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy Would Have One Massive Problem in a War with China or Russia

Jerry Seinfeld could make convoys the subject of a standup routine: what’s the deal with them?. Or, more to the point, what’s the deal with navies that seem bent on unlearning hard-won lessons from past oceanic wars? Navies such as our own. The U.S. Navy leadership has reportedly informed the chiefs of the U.S. Military Sealift Command and Maritime Administration that “you’re on your own” when trying to run supplies or manpower across the Atlantic, Pacific or Indian oceans to support operations along the Eurasian rimlands. The navy can spare no escort ships to protect them.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....
Military19fortyfive.com

How the U.S. Military Purchased 21 Russian MiG-29 Fighter Jets

The Russian MiG-29 – given the designation Fulcrum by NATO – was one of the Cold War period’s most capable fourth-generation fighter aircraft. The MiG-29 was widely adopted during the Cold War, and today the MiG-29 and its many variants remain in service with the Air Forces of a number of different countries. In the mid-1990s, the United States even purchased a handful of MiG-29 aircraft in an effort to both prevent their delivery to one of its adversaries and also as an opportunity to get a better up-close look at the Fulcrum.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Military19fortyfive.com

Could China’s Military Really Crush the U.S in a War?

On January 12, 2019, the Defense Intelligence Agency released an annual report highlighting the radical reorganization of China’s People’s Liberation Army to become faster-responding, more flexible, and more lethal than ever before. The PLA was formed in 1927 as a Communist revolutionary force to oppose the Nationalist Kuomintang government and...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Israel’s growing ties to China are testing its relationship with the U.S.

David Feith, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, is a former deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs. How will Israel’s transition to a post-Benjamin Netanyahu government change Israel’s vital relationship with the United States? Much of the focus has been on policies toward Iran and the Palestinians, but there is another issue with enormous potential to solidify or harm the U.S.-Israeli relationship: Israel’s economic and technological ties with China.
Washington Statemilwaukeesun.com

US Military Urges Washington to Heed Warnings on China

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. military intelligence official is voicing concern that key policymakers and lawmakers may not be taking the threat posed by China seriously enough. For much of this year, officials with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat from a rising China, from its growing military might to what they describe as Beijing's ever bolder forays into cyberspace and brazen espionage campaigns.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Russia says situation in Afghanistan could deteriorate quickly

Russia on Wednesday said the situation in Afghanistan could "swiftly deteriorate" amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops, offering assistance to neighboring Tajikistan over the wave of Afghan forces fleeing the Taliban. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon that Moscow would aid the former Soviet territory if...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Russian Supersonic Bombers Are Training for War Against NATO in the Black Sea

Last week, the United States Navy and more than thirty international partners began taking part in the annual Exercise Sea Breeze, which took place in the Black Sea – and Russia is none too pleased. In addition to conducting tests of its S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems in the Krasnodar Region, on Wednesday Russia announced that Tu-22M3 bombers performed a scheduled patrol flight over the neutral waters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy