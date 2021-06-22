Oakland-Texas Runs
Rangers first. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to shallow infield, Jed Lowrie to Matt Olson. Brock Holt singles to left field. Adolis Garcia doubles to deep center field. Brock Holt scores. Joey Gallo walks. Nate Lowe doubles to deep left field. Joey Gallo to third. Adolis Garcia scores. Andy Ibanez homers to left field. Nate Lowe scores. Joey Gallo scores. Willie Calhoun singles to left center field. Eli White reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Willie Calhoun out at second. Jose Trevino grounds out to shallow infield, Chad Pinder to Matt Olson.www.sfgate.com