Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland-Texas Runs

SFGate
 17 days ago

Rangers first. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to shallow infield, Jed Lowrie to Matt Olson. Brock Holt singles to left field. Adolis Garcia doubles to deep center field. Brock Holt scores. Joey Gallo walks. Nate Lowe doubles to deep left field. Joey Gallo to third. Adolis Garcia scores. Andy Ibanez homers to left field. Nate Lowe scores. Joey Gallo scores. Willie Calhoun singles to left center field. Eli White reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Willie Calhoun out at second. Jose Trevino grounds out to shallow infield, Chad Pinder to Matt Olson.

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Mitch Moreland
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Elvis Andrus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics 0#Athletics 1#Athletics 2#Rangers 8#Athletics 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSFGate

Kansas City-Texas Runs

Royals third. Hunter Dozier walks. Michael A. Taylor flies out to deep center field to Adolis Garcia. Nicky Lopez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Hunter Dozier out at second. Whit Merrifield triples to deep center field. Nicky Lopez scores. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1...
MLBTimes Union

Detroit-Texas Runs

Tigers fourth. Miguel Cabrera singles to right field. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Jeimer Candelario hit by pitch. Miguel Cabrera to second. Robbie Grossman singles to right field. Jeimer Candelario to second. Miguel Cabrera to third. Nomar Mazara reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Robbie Grossman out at second. Jeimer Candelario to third. Miguel Cabrera scores. Willi Castro pops out to Nate Lowe.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Athletics' Olson to be part of Home Run Derby field

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson said Tuesday that he will be part of next Monday's Home Run Derby competition. "Excited to announce I'll be participating in the 2021 @mlb Home Run Derby!" Olson tweeted. The event will be held at Coors Field in Denver one day prior to the...
MLBDenver Post

Oakland’s Matt Olson to compete in Home Run Derby at Coors Field

Oakland first baseman Matt Olson on Tuesday announced via Twitter that he will participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12. Entering Tuesday’s games, the 27-year-old Olson is batting .283 for the Athletics this season with 20 home runs, which is tied for sixth-most in the American League.
MLBUSA Today

Altuve, Tucker homer to lead Astros over Athletics 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit the go-ahead home run for the Houston Astros in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night. But Houston wouldn't have been in position to take the lead if not for some stellar defense by Michael Brantley an inning earlier. Jose Altuve hit...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Oakland avoids sweep by Astros with strong Frankie Montas start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in a run each to back a strong start by Frankie Montas and give the Oakland Athletics a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The victory stopped a three-game skid for Oakland and ended a six-game winning streak for...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/7/21: Ichiro, Rowdy Tellez, and Yasmani Grandal

Good morning! Here’s some of the latest happenings to get your Wednesday off to the right start. Corey Brock and the crew over at The Athletic put together an absolutely wild and delightful collection of new interviews with some of Ichiro’s peers. ($) Eric shared some highlights from the Ichiro...
MLBDurango Herald

Soto, Gallo fill out field for Home Run Derby at Coors Field

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots Wednesday for next week's slugfest at Coors Field in Denver. Gallo has 23 homers after going deep two more...
MLBaudacy.com

Joey Gallo to compete in Home Run Derby

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Get ready to see some moonshots because Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will compete in MLB's Home Run Derby next week in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. Gallo joined 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and said he would like to participate in the derby but had yet...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colorado-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas doubles to deep center field. David Peralta doubles. Josh Rojas scores. Eduardo Escobar doubles to deep right center field. David Peralta scores. Christian Walker doubles to deep left center field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Pavin Smith flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza. Josh VanMeter strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.
MLBFrankfort Times

Atlanta-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates third. Adam Frazier singles to shallow center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to deep left field. Adam Frazier to third. Bryan Reynolds out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Guillermo Heredia. Adam Frazier scores. Ben Gamel lines out to shortstop to Dansby Swanson. John Nogowski walks. Wilmer Difo pops out to shallow infield to Dansby Swanson.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Juan Soto, Joey Gallo round out Home Run Derby lineup

This year's Home Run Derby field welcomed its final two sluggers Wednesday. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto announced he will join the lineup for Monday's derby, and MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo would take part as well. Soto and Gallo cap off the eight-man...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Two Astros Bombs Just Enough to Squeak Past Oakland, 4-3.

The Astros beat the A’s at their own game tonight. They won with great pitching and just enough offense to win a tight game, the way the A’s have won all season. Luis Garcia staked another claim on rookie of the year, but in the first inning it didn’t quite look that way, as he became another of All-Star Matt Olson’s many victims this year. With two outs Olson took Garcia yard with a long ball to deep right field.
Los Angeles, CARealGM

Shohei Ohtani No. 1 Seed In Home Run Derby

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be the No. 1 seed in this year's Home Run Derby. The eight-man Home Run Derby field was officially unveiled Wednesday night. The rest of the field will be: Joey Gallo (No. 2 seed), Matt Olson (No. 3), Salvador Perez (No. 4), Pete Alonso (No. 5), Trey Mancini (No. 6), Trevor Story (No. 7) and Juan Soto (No. 8).
MLBTimes Union

Cleveland-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays second. Vidal Brujan grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Bobby Bradley. Francisco Mejia doubles to deep right center field. Mike Brosseau walks. Taylor Walls singles to left field. Mike Brosseau to second. Francisco Mejia scores. Brett Phillips called out on strikes. Randy Arozarena grounds out to third base, Ernie Clement to Bobby Bradley.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto Highlights A Stacked Home Run Derby Field

Earlier this afternoon, the Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto tweeted that he was participating in this year’s home run derby. For an event that has recently started to struggle at attracting the biggest names in the sport to take part, this is a major coup for MLB. Only 22, Soto is already one of the best hitters on the planet. After finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, Soto put on a show during the 2019 World Series, hitting .333, with three homers and seven RBIs.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/8

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!

Comments / 0

Community Policy