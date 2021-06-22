Oakland-Texas Runs

The Astros beat the A’s at their own game tonight. They won with great pitching and just enough offense to win a tight game, the way the A’s have won all season. Luis Garcia staked another claim on rookie of the year, but in the first inning it didn’t quite look that way, as he became another of All-Star Matt Olson’s many victims this year. With two outs Olson took Garcia yard with a long ball to deep right field.