The pandemic has created disruptions for everything and everyone, and despite positive signs, we’re not out of the woods yet. You would not know that if you’ve traveled over the last few weeks. I’ve flown north and west and vice versa, and planes have been full and lines long. That was especially true for the lines at those few concessions that were even open (thank you, Denver Airport Hudson News, for my $10 ham and Swiss cheese roll -- including wilted lettuce -- that served as breakfast).