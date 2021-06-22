Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Justin Thomas leads four qualifiers for U.S. men’s Olympic team

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnUdb_0abVWQYZ00

PGA Tour pros Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau have been chosen to represent the United States in the golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The players were selected based on points accumulated at tournaments from July 2018 through Sunday, which was the final round of the U.S. Open. World No. 2 Dustin Johnson would have been in the top four, but he already said he did not plan to take part in the Olympics.

Each of the Americans must accept the invitation to Tokyo to become an official members of the team. Should any of them pull out, Patrick Cantlay is next in line for Team USA.

Don’t expect Morikawa to reject the invite.

“I’m going. I’m so excited,” Morikawa, 24, said. “It’s going to be one of the best things of my life. To think back that I was an amateur two years ago, literally two years ago, and to be on this team and to be heading to Tokyo puts a smile on my face.”

He is now ranked No. 4 in the world, trailing Thomas and ahead of Schauffele and DeChambeau. Cantlay is No. 7.

Also qualifying for the Olympics were newly minted U.S. Open champion and World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain, Rory McIlroy of Ireland, Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey of Great Britain, Viktor Hovland of Norway and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

None of the three medalists from the 2016 Rio Games qualified for Toyko — gold medalist Justin Rose of Great Britain, silver medalist Henrik Stenson of Sweden or bronze medalist Matt Kuchar.

In addition to Kuchar, the Americans who participated in Rio de Janeiro were Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler.

In all, 60 golfers will play in the men’s competition from July 29-Aug. 1 at the East Course of the Kasumigaseki Country Club, a private club in Saitama about 40 miles northwest of Tokyo.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Pga Tour#Americans#Team Usa#U S Open#Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Norway
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Related
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke Announce Big News

As Rickie Fowler prepares for the end of the 2021 PGA Tour season, he and wife Allison Stokke will also be getting ready to start a family. On Monday, Fowler and Stokke both announced the wonderful news. They are expecting their first child, a daughter, later this year. “Reservation for...
GolfWPTV

4 U.S. women's golfers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Four U.S. women's golfers have officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The qualification for the Olympic tournament was largely based on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, and on the July 28 cutoff, Jessica and Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson all finished as the top four U.S. golfers, making each of them eligible to head to Tokyo if they so choose.
BasketballtheScore

Canada Basketball unveils men's roster for Olympic qualifiers

Canada unveiled its 12-player roster Monday for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, British Columbia. The squad will feature 10 players with NBA experience, the majority of whom are active in the Association. Here's who national team head coach Nick Nurse will have at his disposal as Canada seeks...
BasketballNBC Sports

Kevin Durant leads U.S. Olympic men’s basketball roster for Tokyo

Kevin Durant headlines the U.S. men’s basketball roster for Tokyo, which includes three returning Olympians, announced Monday. Durant, a two-time gold medalist, is joined by 2012 Olympic teammate Kevin Love and 2016 Olympic teammate Draymond Green. The other nine are Olympic rookies: Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant,...
SportsWPTV

Brody Malone leads men's field after Day 1 at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Four men emerged as the clear frontrunners for the U.S. men’s Olympic gymnastics team Thursday night at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. 2021 national champion Brody Malone, former world championship team members Shane Wiskus and Yul Moldauer, and two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak finished Day 1 in the top four spots. The latter three are separated by less than 1.1 points.
BasketballNBA

Beal selected to the U.S. Olympic Men’s National Team

WASHINGTON, DC – USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo announced today that Wizards guard Bradley Beal was selected as one of the 12 members of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. The player selections were approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors. “To be selected...
Long Beach, CAlongbeachstate.com

Smith Qualifies for High Jump Final at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Jason Smith continues to add to his tremendous 2021 list of accolades as he qualified for the High Jump final at the United States Olympic Team Trials on Friday. The top twelve advance to the finals on Sunday and the senior came out in eleventh in the qualifier round.
Sportschatsports.com

Who's who? Meet the U.S. men's gymnastics team for the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, Alec Yoder, United States of America, Yul Moldauer, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Sam Mikulak. Team USA expanded its Tokyo Olympics roster by five on Saturday as the men's competition concluded at the U.S. gymnastics team trials. Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Sam Mikulak and Shane Wiskus will compete...
BasketballPosting and Toasting

Previewing RJ Barrett’s Team Canada in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Attention, Knicks fans: Please rise for your new national anthem. That’s right: For the next week, P&T is going Canadian in honor of our favorite young Canuck, RJ Barrett. Team Canada is vying for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics this week in a six-team qualifying tournament being held in Victoria, Canada. Here is the roster:
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Korda sisters expected to lead U.S. women's golf team at Olympics

2021-06-29 16:43:18 GMT+00:00 - Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda are expected to lead the American women's golf contingent at the Olympics in Tokyo. The International Golf Federation released the list of the 60 players in the Final Olympic Golf Rankings on Tuesday. The list was cemented after the completion of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which Nelly Korda won last weekend to move to No. 1 in the world and in the rankings for the Olympics.
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Devin Booker accepts spot on U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team

PHOENIX — It's official: Devin Booker is headed to the Olympics!. USA Basketball announced Monday morning that the Phoenix Suns guard was chosen to be one of 12 members of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic title. Booker attended the USA National Team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy