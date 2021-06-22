Cancel
Animals

44 animals rescued from 'horrible' conditions in Jackson

By Rebekah Hammonds
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 17 days ago
About 44 animals were rescued after they were found living in poor conditions at a property in Jackson Tennessee.

Workers with the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, helped the Jackson Police Department and Jackson Animal Care and Control Monday afternoon.

Authorities were conducting a welfare check on a property owner with a history of animal neglect when they found the animals in what ARC described as neglectful conditions.

According to ARC, small dogs including puppies and newborn litters were loose inside the house with a floor piled thick with animal feces, strewn with debris, and soaked in urine. At least three dead dogs were found in the house. The stench and dangerously high levels of ammonia gas from the animal waste were detectable from outside the home.

Authorities arrested the property owner.

“The conditions on this property are some of the worst we’ve seen. It’s absolutely horrible.” Amy Haverstick, ARC’s Director of Operations stated in a press release. “These poor animals have endured extreme suffering.”

Many of the dogs exhibited signs of severe, chronic neglect, including emaciation, starvation, mange, dehydration, intestinal worms, external parasites, runny eyes, and alopecia. None of the dogs had access to food or water.

ARC workers transported the dogs to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon. Each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatment.

