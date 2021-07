If throwing $100,000 into the ocean wasn’t enough of a stunt, Kodak Black is taking things even further by literally flushing away his earnings. The Florida rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 30) to share a video of himself putting $100 bills down the toilet after airing out issues with Jackboy and the rest of his Sniper Gang label. Kodak began spraying bills onto the water before shoving his hands into the toilet to push them down when they got clogged.