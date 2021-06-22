Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Mum comes under fire over her four-year-old daughter's lunchbox - so do you see anything wrong with it?

By Belinda Cleary
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

A mum has been forced to defend her choice to send her four-year-old daughter to school with a boiled egg, after others labelled her 'reckless' due to allergy risk.

The mum posted a photo of her pre-schooler's lunch on a popular Facebook group, but instead of friendly banter about the prettily prepared lunch the mum was slammed.

'My daughter is allergic to eggs, it's the most common allergy according to our allergist, more common than nuts,' one mum said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zxli_0abVWHrG00
A mum has been forced to defend her choice to send her four-year-old daughter to school with a boiled egg, after others labelled her 'reckless'

Another slammed the school and parent for being irresponsible.

'One of my daughter's friends from kindy was allergic to so much that even if someone touched a nut or egg and touched her she would come out in welts.'

But the mum said egg isn't an issue in her child's classroom.

'They have implied I don't care about allergies which isn't the case. My daughter also love almonds but I don't send those or peanut butter sandwiches because of the allergy risk. There isn't an egg issue in my daughters kinder if there was a serious issue I would never put a child's life at risk,' she said.

Some said they had never heard of an egg-free kinder, but were quickly corrected.

'My daughter's kinder is egg free. I wish it wasn't as eggs are so versatile and healthy but of course, because there is a child with that allergy, we don't do eggs,' one mum said.

The lunchbox included a sandwich, some chopped strawberries, vegetable chips, a muesli bar, yoghurt drops and the egg.

Some parents did comment on how great the lunchbox looked, even asking where the mum picked up her yoghurt drops.

WHAT ARE THE MOST COMMON FOOD ALLERGIES?

Food allergy occurs in around 10% of infants, 4-8% of children, and about 2% of adults in Australia and New Zealand.

The most common food allergens are as follows:

Mild or moderate food allergic reactions are common in Australia. Severe allergic reactions, anaphylaxis, due to food allergy are less common and deaths from anaphylaxis are rare.

Death from anaphylaxis can be avoided by doing the following:

1- Careful food allergen avoidance

2- Correct posture during a reaction (laying flat, in recovery position or sitting with legs outstretched)

3- Prompt administration of adrenaline (epinephrine)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Allergy#Food Allergies#Lunchbox#Egg Allergy#Food Allergens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Allergy
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair

I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
U.K.gentside.co.uk

11-year-old girl has just become the UK's youngest mum

An 11-year-old girl has officially become the youngest mother in the UK after having given birth in a hospital earlier this month. According to reports provided by The Sun, the young girl first became pregnant at 10 years of age and delivered her baby after more than 30 weeks of gestation. Social services and authorities are now investigating the case to get to the bottom of how she got pregnant in the first place.

Comments / 589

Community Policy