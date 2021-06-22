Cancel
'I am a normal size': Bride is shattered after her family told her to 'shred' before her wedding day - but her boyfriend is against the idea of her losing weight

By Belinda Cleary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

A bride-to-be has experienced a hit to her self-esteem after her family told her she should 'shred' ahead of her wedding day.

The young woman posted her dilemma online, asking for help from other brides, before adding her partner says she doesn't need to hit the gym ahead of their wedding.

'I would day I am normal sized, not big, not small,' she wrote on a Modern Wedding Facebook post.

She was also confides if she was supposed to shred before trying on dresses.

'It has never crossed my mind before but people keep asking me what wedding diet I am on,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEV7h_0abVWED500
A bride-to-be has experienced a hit to her self-esteem after her family told her she should 'shred' ahead of her wedding

'My family says yes and my husband to be says no, any advice would be appreciated,' she said.

And most people sided with her partner.

'Omg no. If you are happy and confident in yourself do not let anyone make you think differently,' one woman said.

'No way. If you need to change for one day, you're in the wrong frame of mind. A wedding is one day, a marriage is a lifetime. You won't look the way you do now, for the remainder of your lifetime. Hubby sounds like a bloody good egg, listen to him,' another woman said.

'Don't get sucked into the hype. Focus on feeling great and enjoying the day without the unwanted and completely unnecessary body shaming that is only ever directed at females,' said another.

Other brides shared the same dilemma, and said most of the shredding should be done before dresses are tried on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLe77_0abVWED500
'Take your measurements and try to keep them stable after you get the dress,' one advised 

I'm getting married in august and I'm neither the smallest or the biggest I've ever been. I'm kicking myself because in my head I would go on a huge pre wedding health and fitness kick and be at my absolute optimum for the wedding but work, covid, social life all got in the way,' one woman said.

'However, I do feel amazing in my dress and I'm slowly starting to come round to thinking that I should embrace my natural curviness. I am currently dieting and exercising like mad but that's only because I bought a dress that's slightly too small and I really don't want to have it taken out so I'm trying to loose a few cm from my hips before my next fitting,' she added.

Others said the important thing is not blowing out after the dress has been purchased.

'Take your measurements and try to keep them stable after you get the dress,' one said.

