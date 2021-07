QUESTION: Why do I need my second shot? Aren’t I already sufficiently protected with just one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?. ANSWER: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to provide full immunity. Full stop, you need both doses. It is estimated that about 10 percent of people who got their first shot of either Pfizer or Moderna did not get their second shot. (The Johnson & Johnson is a single-shot vaccine.) There are various reasons people give for missing the second shot, including feeling like they are adequately protected with just the first shot. Some say they simply forgot to get the second shot. But getting just one shot gives you only about 50 percent protection from the original strain of COVID-19 virus, whereas getting both shots gives you 95 percent protection. And getting just one shot of Pfizer or Moderna gives you only 33 percent coverage against the Delta variant, aka India variant, which is twice as transmissible and significantly more severe and deadly than the original viral strain.