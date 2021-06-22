Cancel
Walton County, FL

Sandestin’s Baytowne Marina getting set to host 19th ECBC

By Scott Rossman
WJHG-TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This area is getting set to once again see some of the best sportfishing teams along the Gulf Coast converge on an area marina. Specifically, the Baytowne Marina at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in South Walton County. Wednesday marks the start of the 19th Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, an event that has survived oil spills and pandemics alike and has kept growing bigger and better since its beginnings in 2003!

