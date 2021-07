All it ever seems to take to bring out the worst (or dare we say the best) in a person is first-hand exposure to the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry. While things may not be as insane as they were in the 70s — where rumor has it Thurman Munson once waved a gun toward Carlton Fisk as he charged home plate — every game seems like a powder keg just waiting to be set off. It’s the kind of lunacy that got Tek to feed A-Rod his glove, had the Boston Police consider assault charges against Jeff Nelson, reinvented Joe Kelly as a fighting machine and convinced a 70-something Don Zimmer to lose his shit and charge Pedro Martinez.